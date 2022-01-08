David Ferguson helped start a stunning turnaround as Harltepool United beat Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

David Ferguson and substitute Joe Grey completed a stunning turnaround for Graeme Lee’s side in the second half after Keshi Anderson had given Blackpool the lead early in the first half.

Pools had to withstand pressure in the opening 45 minutes and were a little fortunate to reach the break only a goal behind after Gary Madine saw his header ruled out before the Seasiders’ striker had another header cleared from the line.

Shane Lavery wasted a couple of golden opportunities for Neil Critchley’s side as Pools remained in the game at the interval.

Decent save initially to deny Madine but could do nothing with the follow up for Anderson’s goal. Gathered crosses when needed in the second half. Picture by FRANK REID

But within 15 minutes of the restart Pools had turned the game on it’s head through Ferguson and Grey.

And here is how Pools players were rated for their FA Cup third round success.

Struggled to deal with Anderson and Husband before they went off and Hamilton gave him no less an easy time but he improved second half and was a threat going forward. Picture by FRANK REID

Few shaky moments and struggled with the pace coming from the Blackpool left but was solid in the second half to prevent a Blackpool equaliser. Picture by FRANK REID

Had his hands full with Madine in the first half and misplaced a few passes but was dominant in the air second half. Picture by FRANK REID

Best of the three centre backs in the first half and continued in the second. Often looked to carry the ball out. Picture by FRANK REID

Superb second half display in defence and attack. Drove Pools up field, grabbed the equaliser and defended as though his life depended on it. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Found it hard to deal with a physical Blackpool central midfield in the first half. Improved like the rest of his teammates in the second half. Picture by FRANK REID

One of the few to get on the ball first half and was dominant in the second. Driving run and assist for the winner. Excellent display. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Little anonymous first half but was part of lots of things Pools did well in the second right up until the final whistle. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Didn’t have a lot to go at. Championship centre backs dealt with him well but did cause problems in the second half. Picture by FRANK REID

Lively on his return. Forced a save in the first half. Replaced by Grey on the hour. Picture by FRANK REID

Brilliant composure and a clinical finish having just come on to seal the win. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)