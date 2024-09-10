Hartlepool United came from behind to end a run of four games without a win, beating Boston United 2-1.

A flat first half saw Pools trail after Jacob Hazel's opener after just four minutes but the half time introduction of Anthony Mancini changed the game as the Frenchman drew Pools level before Mani Dieseruvwe scored his second goal of the campaign as Darren Sarll's side won on the road for the third time this term.

Pools arrived in Lincolnshire 10th in the National League and on a run of four games without a win while Boston came into the game full of confidence after winning two of their last three matches, including a 3-0 thrashing of relegated Sutton on Saturday.

Manager Darren Sarll made two changes from the weekend's rather drab 0-0 draw with Halifax - it was the third time in four matches Pools had failed to score at home.

Crystal Palace loanee Roshaun Mathurin was handed his first Pools start following an impressive cameo at the weekend while Jack Hunter was back in the XI after returning from suspension as a second half substitute on Saturday.

Anthony Mancini and Nicky Featherstone dropped to a substitutes bench which has started looking much stronger in recent weeks and now features the likes of veteran frontman Gary Madine, Leicester goalkeeper Brad Young as well as versatile attackers Adam Campbell and Luke Charman, who returned from injury considerably earlier than expected at the weekend.

Boston, who returned to the National League after winning the National League North play-offs last season, were unchanged from Saturday's thumping win at Sutton.

After something of a baptism of fire that saw the Pilgrims ship nine goals in their first three games without scoring, Ian Culverhouse's side had started to come into their own and taken seven points from the last 12 available to move out of the relegation zone.

Experienced frontman Jacob Hazel has been in fine form, scoring three goals in his last four games, including a brace at the weekend. The Saint Kitts and Nevis international enjoyed a prolific spell at Pools rivals Darlington prior to his arrival at the Boston Community Stadium.

And it didn't take long for Hazel to open the scoring as the former Quakers frontman continued his impressive form with a superb first time finish after five minutes.

Mathurin had been making good progress when he rather ran out of road and had his pocket picked before Boston broke forward and Hazel drifted in between David Ferguson and Tom Parkes - neither of whom picked him up - and the in-form frontman beat Adam Smith with an excellent finish, his third goal in three games.

Pools took a while to get going but did start to grow into the contest and went close after a quarter-of-an-hour through Mani Dieseruvwe when the towering frontman took a smart touch and turned well before shooting just over the bar following good work from Mathurin.

Nathan Sheron's speculative shot from range sailed out of the ground as Pools looked to force their way back into the game before Mani Dieseruvwe headed David Ferguson's corner well over the bar.

Boston's Frankie Maguire was given a yellow card following a strong challenge on Ferguson which Pools assistant Carl Dickinson, perhaps, felt should have been a different colour. He was booked for his protestations, much to the home fan's delight.

The home side were a persistent threat on the counter-attack and went close to a second through the impressive Hazel, who curled his left-footed shot wide of Adam Smith's far post.

Pools were looking to build through the thirds a bit more but their renewed patience in possession almost cost them when the experienced Kieron Freeman gave the ball away in a dangerous position but Frankie Maguire's effort was well wide.

The visitors huffed and puffed but looked a bit unsure of themselves in attacking areas while Boston were much more purposeful when going forward and were good value for their lead at the break. Pools, meanwhile, had plenty of work to do.

Darren Sarll made one change at the break as Anthony Mancini replaced Greg Sloggett, who struggled in the first half, as Pools sacrificed one of their three central-midfielders in a bid to get back into the game.

Mancini made an instant impact as his sharp turn started a threatening Pools attack involving Dieseruvwe and Sheron before Mathurin blasted an effort well over the bar from a promising position.

The mercurial Frenchman was making things happen and fired Pools level after 54 minutes following a sharp one-two with Mathurin on the edge of the box; goalkeeper Cameron Gregory might have been a bit disappointed to have been beaten at his near post.

It was Mancini's first goal since January and an important one for his side, who had wrested the moment away from the hosts since the break.

Pools turned the game on its head and took the lead just after the hour when Mani Dieseruvwe broke his goalscoring duck with a sharp finish following a driving run and pinpoint cross from Kieron Freeman.

After such a flat first half, Pools looked a side transformed and it was a moment of relief for Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored his second goal in eight games - within seven impressive minutes, Pools had turned the game around and credit must go to manager Darren Sarll, whose half time adjustments seemed to work wonders.

Mancini stung the palms of Gregory with 15 minutes to go before bending an effort wide 10 minutes from time - after a difficult start to the season, the Frenchman was at his best in the second half.

Mancini was at the heart of everything Pools did well and almost killed the game with a backheel late on while at the other end, Boston were struggling to rediscover the attacking impetus that saw them dominate the first half.

Boston had a couple of late half chances and even sent goalkeeper Cameron Gregory forward for a late corner but Pools, who were poor in the first half but scintillating after the break, held on to win on the road for the third time this season.

Pools: Smith; Freeman (sub, Featherstone, 71), Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Sheron, Sloggett (sub, Mancini, 45), Hunter; Grey, Dieseruvwe (sub, Madine, 80), Mathurin (sub, Charman, 65).

Boston: Gregory; Rowe, Bostwick (c), Mills, Green; Hill, Osborne (sub, Mooney, 70), Woods (sub, Aderoju, 58), Maguire (sub, Ward, 80); Hazel, Weston (sub, Leak, 62).

Att: 1,935 (144 away).