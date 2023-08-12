Dieseruvwe was making his first start in a Hartlepool shirt and wasted little time in endearing himself to supporters after scoring twice – including a 90th minute winner over Gateshead.

Dieseruvwe opened his Hartlepool account inside 10 minutes when converting from close range before the game flipped on its head after Umerah was shown a straight red card early in the second half.

Gateshead made their man advantage count when Robbie Tinkler blasted in from close range to level the scores with Mike Williamson’s side the ones looking likely to go on and seal the three points.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice on his Hartlepool United debut as John Askey's side beat Gateshead despite Josh Umerah seeing red. Picture by FRANK REID

But Pools produced a sting in the tail as Dieseruvwe slid in to cap a brilliant counter-attack in the 90th minute to give Pools their first win back in the National League and quickly make amends for their opening day loss.

John Askey had hoped Hartlepool’s opening day defeat at Barnet, and subsequent performance to accompany it, would the timely kick up the backside his team would need upon their return to the National League – a message to his players that it will be far from plain sailing back in non-league if they are to achieve their goal of a quick return to the Football League.

Amongst his frustrations, Askey shared his concern over Hartlepool’s defensive record, with the three conceded at the Hive taking the tally of goals against during his tenure to 22 in just 14 games.

As a result, Askey made a change in his defence with Alex Lacey handed his first start since early November, where he went off with a shoulder injury that would keep him out for the rest of the League Two season, in place of Edon Pruti.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe enjoyed a debut to remember for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Pruti has been a regular for Hartlepool since his arrival from Brentford B in January but was left out of the squad altogether for the visit of Gateshead, perhaps taking the 21-year-old out of the firing line after what has been a challenging period for the young defender.

The headline team news, however, came with the expected debut of Dieseruvwe who was paired with Umerah in what supporters hope will be a potent attacking force for Hartlepool this season.

Umerah opened his National League account in the defeat at Barnet and was soon followed by Dieseruvwe who took just nine minutes to make his presence felt at the Suit Direct Stadium when sliding in Charlie Seaman's low cross.

It was the first goal Hartlepool have scored in the opening 10 minutes of a game since the 2-1 defeat at Rochdale in April 2022 after Doncaster Rovers loanee, Seaman, did brilliantly on the right-hand-side to escape the clutches of two Gateshead defenders before driving low across the six-yard box for Dieseruvwe to slide in, similar to his pre-season goal against Middlesbrough, with Archie Mair nowhere in the Gateshead goal.

Josh Umerah was sent off during Hartlepool United's win over Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID

It was a relief for those inside the Suit Direct Stadium, particularly after former loan striker Marcus Dinanga came within inches of converting Jordan Hunter’s cross moments earlier – Pools captain David Ferguson with an important interception.

Hartlepool almost doubled their lead within an instant, this time Dan Dodds breaking clear down the right with his cross finding Anthony Mancini who tried to tee up Umerah when the Frenchman might have been better placed to go for goal himself.

But after a bright opening it was the visitors who would appear to settle the better as Williamson’s side began to dictate possession with Stephen Wearne, who particularly impressed in the absence of Greg Olley, the architect of plenty of the Heed’s good work – Emmanuel Onariase with an excellent block to deny the former Sunderland youngster midway through the first half.

Williamson’s side continued to see plenty of the ball with Hunter and Luke Hannant causing problems down both flanks.

Gateshead’s possession saw Pools drop deep into their own half with Umerah and Dieseruvwe forced into defensive duty on more than one occasion.

Ferguson blocked well from Connor McBride before Callum Cooke was caught in possession to allow Ed Francis a strike at goal as Joel Dixon pushed away low to his left.

But if the first half was something of a tactical battle between the two teams, the second half burst into life within 10 minutes as Hartlepool found themselves down to 10 men, despite Mair denying them a second goal with a stunning save seconds earlier.

Pools had enjoyed their best spell of the game to begin the second 45 minutes before Umerah was shown a straight red card nine minutes after the restart.

Ferguson, who had clearly been instructed to get forward more at half-time, had already found himself in a couple of good crossing positions, testing the Gateshead backline, before this time picking out Dieseruvwe who slid in at the near post ahead of his man only to be denied by a point-blank stop from Mair who could only parry back out into the area to Tinkler.

But before Tinkler could clear, Umerah lunged in to give referee Aaron Jackson a decision to make and that decision was a straight red card.

Umerah had been warned for stepping close to the line in the first half in a tangle with goalkeeper Mair, but Jackson was in little doubt when showing the red card.

Pools were in danger of losing their discipline with Askey, Ferguson and Cooke all shown yellow cards in the following 10 minutes as tensions threatened to boil over.

The home side would have their backs to the wall for over half an hour as the majority of the 5,018 inside the Suit Direct Stadium tried to rally their team.

But the resistance from Askey’s side lasted little over 10 minutes as the Tynesiders levelled through Tinkler.

Gateshead’s quick corner routine found Dinanga at the back post who brought an excellent save from Dixon but, unfortunately, for Pools, the rebound fell for Tinkler who powered in from close range.

Gateshead grew in confidence as the game fell into an attack-versus-defence mentality with McBride bringing a save from Dixon after a decent exchange on the edge of the area.

Frustrations continued to grow with a number of contentious decisions going against Hartlepool as assistant manager Mark Goodlad joined Askey in the referee’s notebook.

Stockport County loanee Billy Chadwick tested Dixon from range who held well before Aden Rutledge dragged wide with five minutes to go.

But as the game headed into stoppage time, with Askey at that stage likely to be content with a point, Hartlepool swung the game back in their favour with a stunning counter-attack as Dieseruvwe added his second of the game.

Crawford’s quick-thinking set the striker away down the right who was able to bide his time before clipping a ball out to Cooke, who had sprinted forward to join the attack, and beat his man to the byline before picking out Dieseruvwe with the striker converting from inside the six-yard box again to send the Suit Direct Stadium into raptures and get Askey’s side off the mark in the National League.

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Dodds, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Mancini, Cooke, Dieseruvwe, Umerah

Subs: Jameson, Burton, Paterson, Hastie, Wreh

Gateshead XI: Mair, Tinkler, Storey, Richardson, Hunter, Francis, Hannant (Thompson ‘85), Booty, Wearne, McBride (Chadwick ‘78), Dinanga (Rutledge ‘67)

Subs: Pani, Magnay

Attendance: 5,018