David Ferguson scores for Pools (photo: Frank Reid)

Hartlepool United 2-1 Northampton Town player ratings: FOUR 8s as Pools come from behind to secure win

Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 7:00 am

David Ferguson and Luke Molyneux scored in the second half after Sam Hoskins gave the hosts the lead shortly after half-time.

The win was Pools’ 19th in their last 22 matches at Victoria Park as they continued their unbeaten start at home this season.

1. Ben Killip - 8

Made two fine saves in either half to deny Sam Hoskins but could do little about the Northampton man's strike.

2. David Ferguson - 8

Saw a shot blocked in the first half and was always looking to charge up the left flank as proven by his well taken header at the back post to make it 1-1.

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 8

Made a great block early on to deny Etete. Linked up with David Ferguson and brought the ball out from the back well.

4. Neill Byrne - 7

Had to be alert to the pace of Kion Etete up front and was strong in the air as usual.

