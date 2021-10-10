David Ferguson and Luke Molyneux scored in the second half after Sam Hoskins gave the hosts the lead shortly after half-time.
The win was Pools’ 19th in their last 22 matches at Victoria Park as they continued their unbeaten start at home this season.
1. Ben Killip - 8
Made two fine saves in either half to deny Sam Hoskins but could do little about the Northampton man's strike.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. David Ferguson - 8
Saw a shot blocked in the first half and was always looking to charge up the left flank as proven by his well taken header at the back post to make it 1-1.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 8
Made a great block early on to deny Etete. Linked up with David Ferguson and brought the ball out from the back well.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Neill Byrne - 7
Had to be alert to the pace of Kion Etete up front and was strong in the air as usual.
Photo: Mark Fletcher