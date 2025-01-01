Hartlepool United 2-1 Oldham Athletic: Anthony Mancini masterclass helps Pools make winning start to new year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Anthony Mancini masterclass helped Hartlepool United begin the new year with an important three points, beating promotion-chasing Oldham Athletic 2-1.

The Frenchman scored the winner, his second of the campaign, and ran the Latics defence ragged with a scintillating performance.

It was another statement of intent from Pools, who bounced back from their Boxing Day defeat at rivals Gateshead with one of their most complete performances of the campaign; while the trip to Gateshead might have been a sign of how far Pools still have to go, Wednesday's game was a sign of how far they've come.

In a pulsating first half, Josh Lundstram fired the visitors ahead with a stunning first-time volley but a spirited Pools responded well and levelled through captain Luke Waterfall's first goal of the season.

The Latics were on top for 10 minutes after taking the lead but it was a first half that belonged to the hosts, who must have been disappointed not to find themselves in front after Gary Madine missed a gilt-edged chance from close range with the score still goalless.

It was fitting that Mancini, who was well and truly back to his best, struck the decisive goal as Pools took another important step closer to the National League play-off places.

Veteran boss Lennie Lawrence, who was beginning his 47th year in management, made two changes from the side that were beaten by Gateshead on Boxing Day.

Gary Madine, who had scored five goals in his previous four appearances but hadn't started a National League game since October, replaced versatile attacker Luke Charman, who was missing from the squad through personal reasons.

Energetic defender Dan Dodds was also back in the XI, starting for the first time since his red card against Eastleigh in November.

Dodds replaced Jack Hunter, meaning Nathan Sheron, who was starting his 28th consecutive game, moved back into midfield against his former side.

It was the first time since Lawrence replaced Darren Sarll in October that Pools had started both Madine and Mani Dieseruvwe alongside one another; the last time the pair lined up together, Pools were thumped 3-0 by Rochdale.

Oldham, who came into the game unbeaten in their last eight National League matches, hadn't played since December 21 after their Boxing Day clash with promotion rivals York was called off due to thick fog.

The Latics, who did the double over Pools last season, made two changes from their win over Braintree as Dan Gardner and skipper Charlie Raglan replaced Will Sutton and the suspended Tom Conlon.

There were four former Pools players in the Oldham squad, with Mike Fondop-Talum, who failed to score in 13 appearances in the North East, Mark Kitching, Reagan Ogle and Otis Khan all returning to the Prestige Group Stadium.

The conditions might have been foul and freezing, with the wind howling and rain lashing down, but the atmosphere was red hot as two former Football League sides went head-to-head for the first time this season.

It was Pools who started the better and the home side should have been ahead inside seven minutes when Gary Madine missed from close range after good work from Anthony Mancini and Dan Dodds.

Dazzling feet from the influential Mancini allowed him to escape the close attention of Manny Monthe before sliding in Dodds, who squared for the waiting Madine.

The veteran frontman looked certain to score from no more than two or three yards out but couldn't get his feet sorted and diverted the ball wide of the post as Pools let the Latics off the hook.

Mancini appears to have been growing in confidence in recent weeks and was causing the visitors all sorts of problems, almost stealing in after good work closing down Oldham's uncertain back line.

However, the Latics were starting to establish a foothold and might have taken the lead themselves but for a crucial defensive intervention by David Ferguson 12 minutes into a pulsating contest.

Despite making a decent start, Pools went behind after 19 minutes when Josh Lundstram scored a stunning first-time volley.

Oldham, renowned for being more direct than some of their promotion rivals, sent the ball long and although Tom Parkes beat Josh Stones to the initial header, Lundstram latched onto the loose ball and lashed a brilliant strike into the top corner.

All of a sudden, the visitors seemed to have the momentum and the tireless Stones, who scored in both games against Pools last season, rose well but couldn't make a proper connection with a threatening cross in the 23rd minute.

Stones made better contact four minutes later but his header was straight at Adam Smith after Manny Monthe's driving run out of defence had stretched the home side's back four.

After looking a bit stunned following Lundrstam's remarkable opener, Pools began to regain some control as Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini continued to provide a threat from the flanks.

The hosts went close to a leveller in the 33rd minute when Gary Madine's acrobatic effort forced a save from Matthew Hudson as Pools began to press for an equaliser.

At the other end, Lundstram was unable to repeat his earlier heroics as he blasted a wild strike well over 10 minutes before the break.

Pools drew level in the 38th minute when skipper Luke Waterfall headed in his first goal of the campaign.

The captain attacked Nicky Featherstone's deep free-kick at the back post and his powerful header squirmed underneath the despairing Matthew Hudson as Pools, who deserved to be at least on terms, drew level.

The hosts were playing into the wind in the second half but managed to maintain their dominance in the opening exchanges and went within a whisker of edging in front when Joe Grey's ball across goal was inches from the outstretched boot of Gary Madine.

The contest started to ebb and flow and veteran James Norwood made a mess of an effort after Pools failed to deal with a corner while Joe Grey flashed a strike wide of the far post after another incisive pass from Anthony Mancini.

Mancini was dazzling, dancing past the Oldham defenders almost at will in a performance reminiscent of his blistering form at the beginning of last season and the mercurial Frenchman fired Pools in front in the 52nd minute.

It might not have been one of the best goals he'd ever scored, but neither he nor the home fans cared when he struck for the second time this term to make it 2-1 after Oldham failed to deal with a scramble in their box.

Lundstram poked a hopeful effort wide as the Latics looked for a way back into the game but Pools were continuing to threaten on the counter-attack through Mancini and, in particular, Grey.

Oldham were starting to turn the screw and Adam Smith did well to hold substitute Josh Kay's stinging strike from the edge of the box with 18 minutes of normal time remaining.

As the clock ticked down, Smith produced a superb save to tip Fondop's long range effort over the bar while Tom Parkes might have put Pools out of sight when he blasted over from inside the box.

Oldham pressed and probed but Pools headed, blocked and cleared whatever the visitors threw at them as Lennie Lawrence's side ended the Latics' impressive unbeaten run to move within three points of the top seven.

Pools (4-4-2): Smith; Dodds, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Featherstone, Sheron, Mancini (sub, Hunter, 78), Grey (sub, Sloggett, 85); Madine (sub, LuaLua, 70), Dieseruvwe.

Oldham (3-5-2): Hudson; Raglan (c), Ogle, Monthe; Kitching, Gardner, Lundstram (sub, Taylor, 66), Clucas, Caprice (sub, Kay, 66); Norwood, Stones (sub, Fondop, 56).

Att: 4,502 (800 away)