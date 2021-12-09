Hartlepool United ended their run of five straight defeats with a dramatic win over Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools were forced to come from behind in the second half after Josh Andrews had given Dale the lead by finishing a fine move from the visitors.

But Mark Cullen grabbed an equaliser for Lee’s side with a brilliantly taken goal from Mark Shelton’s long diagonal, taking it down and sliding beyond Jay Lynch.

And it was Pools who would get the winner in stoppage time at the end of the second half.

Really good save to deny Kelly in the first half. Beaten by a good finish in the second. Commanded his area well. Picture by FRANK REID.

Joe Grey threaded a ball into the path of Luke Molyneux who twisted and turned in the area before getting a shot off which deflected into the path of midfielder Mark Shelton, who had continued his run, and he had the simple task of placing the ball into an almost empty net.

An here is how the Pools players were rated on a special night for Lee.

Took a knock midway through the first half which slowed him slightly but was still able to nullify White quite well. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Early yellow card for wrestling Odoh to the ground which limited him a bit but managed ok despite that. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

One or two loose balls but solid in the air against Beesley and Andrews. Good battle.. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Probably the most comfortable of the back three in dealing with Andrews and Beesley. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Plenty of Rochdale threat coming from his side with Morley and O’keeffe. Frustrated not to get a penalty late on.. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Controlled things ok against a good player on the night in Morley.. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Will have wanted to be more involved after the first half and he did just that with an assist before his gamble into the box led to the winner. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Quiet game for the Huddersfield loan man. Struggled with the physicality at times and had to drop back to help in defence more than he would like. Subbed for Crawford.. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools’ best player in the first half almost rewarded with a goal. Endeavour led to the winner in stoppage time. Picture by FRANK REID

Limited in the first half with most of the play going to Molyneux. Superb touch and finish for the equaliser. Subbed for Grey late on. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Came on for the final 10 minutes and moved the ball forward well. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)