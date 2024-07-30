Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second half goals from trialist Dylan Mottley-Henry and Mani Dieseruvwe helped Hartlepool United make it five wins from six in pre-season on Tuesday evening, beating Scunthorpe United 2-1.

The Iron, who caused Pools problems in the first half, took the lead after 28 minutes through a spectacular strike from Callum Roberts but the hosts turned the game on its head after the break thanks to Mottley-Henry, who scored his second goal in two games but was forced off moments later after colliding with an advertising hoarding, and Dieseruvwe, who notched his sixth goal of a prolific pre-season.

Manager Darren Sarll, taking charge of his second game at Victoria Park following Saturday's impressive 3-0 win over Sunderland under-21s, named a strong side for the visit of Scunthorpe, who were beaten in last season's National League North play-off semi-final, losing to eventual winners Boston on penalties, after finishing the campaign as runners-up.

Goalkeeper Adam Smith, who worked with Sarll at Yeovil and maintains a close relationship with him, started in goal for the first time since arriving on trial. Sarll has stressed previously that Smith's involvement is purely to build up fitness ahead of the new season, that Pools have no interest in signing him, and there is nothing to contradict that at this stage.

Mani Dieseruvwe scored the winner, his sixth goal of pre-season, as Pools came from behind to beat National League North side Scunthorpe on Tuesday evening. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

The defence of Dan Dodds, new skipper Luke Waterfall, Tom Parkes and David Ferguson is likely to be the same back four as Sarll names for the National League opener, a long trip to Yeovil on August 10th, while new signings Nathan Sheron and Jack Hunter partnered one another at the base of midfield. Greg Sloggett, another new signing in the engine room, was missing from the squad after hobbling off with an ankle injury 35 minutes into Saturday's game with Sunderland.

There was a welcome return for Joe Grey, who missed the weekend's game, while Luke Charman was making his second start of pre-season after getting through 45 minutes on Saturday.

Adam Campbell and Mani Dieseruvwe, who combined for the opening goal against the Black Cats, completed the XI.

Billy Sass-Davies, who Sarll signed at both Yeovil and Woking and who has spent the last couple of weeks on trial with Pools, was not involved in the squad although there was a place on the bench for former Bradford, Tranmere and Harrogate winger Dylan Mottley-Henry, who impressed with his pace and willingness to press, scoring the third goal, on Saturday.

Anthony Mancini, who was another absentee over the weekend, missed out again having approached Sarll with a concern over his fitness towards the end of last week.

Scunthorpe, meanwhile, named new signings Maison Campbell, recently arrived from York, and Max Brogan, who joined from Solihull, in their side.

The imposing figure of Danny Whitehall, who scored 21 goals last season, was leading the line for the visitors.

Chances were few and far between in the opening stages, although Adam Smith had to be alert to keep out a low drive from former Notts County attacker Callum Roberts just two minutes in.

Scunthorpe thought they'd taken the lead in the 16th minute when Whitehall tapped in from close range after Smith parried versatile defender Ross Barrows' deflected strike, only for the linesman to flag for offside.

The visitors didn't have to wait too much longer for the opener, which arrived in spectacular fashion through the lively Roberts, who was born in North Shields and came through the ranks at Newcastle, after 28 minutes.

The 27-year-old, who was lured to Glanford Park last summer for an undisclosed fee, fired a first time effort from distance into the top corner following sharp work from Scottish full-back Michael Kelly, who produced a delicate first touch to bring the ball down before rolling it into the path of Roberts. Such was the quality of the goal that even the home fans couldn't resist applauding.

The hosts offered a response to going behind and fashioned a couple of half chances before the break, with Charman threatening from the flank before Hunter saw his long range effort well-blocked.

Hunter tried his luck again as half time approached, lashing a shot from distance straight into Campbell's midriff, with the 21-year-old goalkeeper holding on to the strike to prevent the lurking Dieseruvwe from pouncing.

Sarll made one change at half time, bringing on the experienced Nicky Featherstone, who had an outstanding game against Sunderland, in place of Luke Charman, who continues to work towards full fitness following a back injury that has kept him out for much of pre-season.

The home side created a handful of opportunities in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, with Hunter glancing a header past the post following a cross from Grey, while Dieseruvwe nodded over after more good work from the wideman.

At the other end, Roberts tried an audacious effort from within his own half in an attempt to catch Smith off his line but his strike sailed harmlessly wide.

Scunthorpe went close to doubling their advantage just before the hour mark when Will Evans, who made more than 100 appearances for Chesterfield earlier in his career, produced a point blank save from Smith after a deep cross from the influential Roberts.

Sarll made a trio of changes on the hour, with one of the new additions, the fleet-footed Dylan Mottley-Henry, making a near instant impact to draw Pools level just a couple of minutes after his introduction.

Featherstone's cross was headed down by Dieseruvwe and Mottley-Evans, who spent last season at South Shields and Buxton, tapped the ball home to make it 1-1, scoring his second goal in two games and bolstering his claims for a contract in the process.

However, Mottley-Henry's joy was short-lived as he collided with an advertising hoarding moments later after chasing down a loose ball and was forced off, with teenager Joe Aungiers, who caught the eye with a fearless cameo at the weekend, replacing him. Time will tell what that setback means for Mottley-Henry's chances of securing a deal.

Pools were finishing the game strongly and Hunter, who had looked like he fancied a goal all evening, clipped the post with another venomous strike from distance before Campbell, who was growing in influence all the time, saw his effort cleared off the line while Dieseruvwe went close moments later.

The home side's pressure eventually told 12 minutes from time when Dieseruvwe scored his sixth goal of pre-season, finding the net at the second attempt after his initial effort was blocked following a corner from David Ferguson.

Dieseruvwe almost added a third before Pools defended a late corner to make it back-to-back wins at Victoria Park as Darren Sarll's impressive pre-season campaign continued.

Pools conclude their pre-season preparations with the visit of Nottingham Forest B this weekend.

Pools: Smith (sub, Dixon, 60); Dodds (sub, Stephenson, 89), Waterfall (c) (sub, Onariase, 60), Parkes, Ferguson; Sheron, Hunter; Grey (sub, Mottley-Henry, 60 (sub, Aungiers, 66)), Campbell, Charman (sub, Featherstone, 45); Dieseruvwe.