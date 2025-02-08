Hartlepool United 2-1 Sutton United: Pools come from behind as head coach Anthony Limbrick makes a winning start

Hartlepool United made a winning start to life under new head coach Anthony Limbrick as they came from behind to beat in-form Sutton 2-1.

The Us took the lead through the prolific Will Davies but Pools made a number of positive changes and secured a first win in five games thanks to Gary Madine, who scored his seventh goal in nine games, and an own goal by Jack Taylor.

Although Saturday's clash represented the start of another new era at Pools, head coach Anthony Limbrick was not an altogether unfamiliar face. The Australian, who becomes the club's sixteenth permanent appointment in the past decade and fourth in the last 12 months, takes over from Lennie Lawrence after the veteran decided to step down having overseen 17 matches since replacing outspoken former boss Darren Sarll. From Premier League legend Kevin Phillips to the salt of the earth Sarll and from the vastly experienced Lawrence to the relatively unproven Limbrick, four totally different characters have sat in the Pools dugout in the last year. While it was widely expected that Limbrick, who has managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, would replace Lawrence at some stage, the suddenness and timing of the changeover came as something of a surprise. Long-suffering supporters will be hoping that the ambitious, driven and charismatic 41-year-old will be the man to provide Pools with stability and success.

In the immediate future, Limbrick is tasked with re-energising his new side's assault on the play-off places while doing enough to prove to both fans and board members that he is the right man to lead the club in the long-term. Limbrick might well be likeable but supporters simply will not care unless he delivers good football, improved results and sustained success.

Anthony Limbrick was taking charge of his first Pools game since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence, who stepped down in his favour after overseeing the last 17 games. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools came into the game three points outside the National League play-offs but without a win in their last four matches. Limbrick made two changes as he took charge for the first time. Pools were without Tom Parkes, who had featured in 28 of his side's last 29 league games, after the defender suffered a knee injury in the week. Rather than restore Billy Sass-Davies, who has made 15 appearances in the heart of the Pools defence this term, to the side Limbrick put his faith in midfielder Jack Hunter. The 27-year-old impressed when filling in at centre-half earlier in the campaign against Southend but has played most of his football in midfield. Dan Dodds was also back in the side as Luke Charman dropped to the bench. Versatile defender Jack Robinson, who signed from Carlisle on Wednesday, started along the substitutes. Limbrick's first team certainly kept supporters guessing, with no one quite certain whether Pools would start with a flat back four or switch to a defensive three.

Sutton, meanwhile, had been in fine form and were unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, a run that had seen them move to within a point of the top seven. Manager Steve Morison, a combative frontman who scored almost 200 career goals for the likes of Stevenage, Millwall and Norwich, made three changes from Sutton's last league game, a 1-0 win over Eastleigh, as he looked to lead the Us back to the Football League at the first time of asking. Junior Robinson, who signed on loan from West Ham earlier in the week, was handed his debut while Siju Odelusi and Alex Kirk were restored to the side. Frontman Will Davies was in red-hot form having scored nine goals in his last 10 games, including six goals in five games.

Pools, who started out in a 3-5-2 formation, looked bright in the opening exchanges but were vulnerable from the flanks as wing-backs Dan Dodds and Reyes Cleary, not a natural defender, pushed up high as the visitors attempted to get on the front foot.

Sutton's Lewis Simper, who scored in the reverse, had the first attempt as he drilled a low effort wide of the near post from the edge of the box.

Mani Dieseruvwe had the first half chance for Pools in the sixth minute and the visitors went close three minutes later when Reyes Cleary, who looked lively, lost his footing after being played through on goal by Gary Madine. The West Brom loanee, who has hit the woodwork three times since signing for Pools but is still searching for his first goal, failed to make a proper connection with his strike from a promising position.

Adam Smith was forced into his first save after 11 minutes when Lewis Simper, who was making some good runs from an advanced midfield position, stole in after Jack Hunter's challenge rebounded into his path. After some initial hesitation, Smith took decisive action, making himself big to block Simper's effort from close range.

Dan Dodds made an important defensive intervention after 25 minutes to deny the advancing Simper while skipper Luke Waterfall headed David Ferguson's corner straight at Jack Sims.

Dodds went close in the 29th minute when his effort was blocked following good work from Reyes Cleary, who showed debutant Junior Robinson a clean pair of heels, while Gary Madine had a header cleared off the line moments later as Pools, who had made a positive start in the opening half an hour, pressed for an opener.

Nathan Sheron passed up a presentable opportunity when he headed over the bar, unmarked, from 10 yards after Madine rose highest at the back post to pick him out in space. Between them, midfielders Sheron and Nicky Featherstone have scored just one goal in 61 games this season.

Simper stung the palms of Smith five minutes before the break and David Ferguson made an important block from Finlay Barbrook but Pools had been the better side in the first half. While the visitors might have been frustrated at their failure to create more clear-cut chances, there were plenty of positive signs for Anthony Limbrick's side in the opening period.

Despite their strong showing in the first half, Pools went behind 55 seconds after the restart when Will Davies continued his fine scoring form, firing home his 11th goal in 10 games. The visitors switched off, Dillon Da Silva delivered and Davies pulled off his man, finding space in the middle and making no mistake with his finish.

Substitute Ashley Nadesan should have extended Sutton's advantage moments after his introduction but fluffed his lines and his effort proved comfortable for Smith. The second half was far more stop-start than the opening period and that suited the hosts, who forced a save from Smith 20 minutes from time when Simper drilled another low strike from range.

Sam Folarin, who replaced veteran Nicky Featherstone as Pools threw a host of attackers onto the pitch, headed wide from a promising position following Reyes Cleary's deep cross. Although the new man was eventually flagged for offside, it was a rare moment of attacking intent from the visitors in a stuttering 20 minute spell after going behind.

Pools drew level in the 76th minute when Gary Madine scored his seventh goal in nine games. Madine benefitted from a fortuitous bounce of the ball but made no mistake with a convincing finish, blasting beyond Jack Sims to make it 1-1.

All of a sudden, it was all Pools and Besart Topallaj produced a superb block off the line to deny Adam Campbell before goalkeeper Jack Sims made a remarkable double save, keeping out Folarin and then Campbell with two heroic stops to ensure the hosts remained on level terms.

Pools went ahead four minutes from time when David Ferguson's corner was diverted off substitute Jack Taylor’s head and into the far corner as the visitors were rewarded for their positive approach and willingness to take risks in the final 25 minutes of an enthralling contest.

Pools survived six minutes of added time as Anthony Limbrick made a winning start to life in the dugout and his new side kept in touch with the National League play-offs.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Dodds, Hunter (sub, Charman, 60), Waterfall (c), Ferguson, Cleary (sub, Robinson, 90); Featherstone (sub, Folarin, 70), Sheron, Campbell; Madine (sub, Sloggett, 87), Dieseruvwe.

Sutton (4-3-3): Sims; French (c), Vaz, Kirk, Topallaj; Odelusi, Barbrook, Robinson (sub, Taylor, 60); Simper, Davies, De Silva (sub, Nadesan, 60).

Att: 2,321.