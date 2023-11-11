Hartlepool United were pegged back twice by Ebbsfleet United as they were forced to settle for a draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored his 12th goal of the season to give Hartlepool the lead only for Billy Clifford to quickly level the scores three minutes later with a smart finish from the edge of the area.

John Askey’s side were looking for an uplift in both performance and result following a two week break, but were fortunate to go in on terms at half-time with goalkeeper Joel Dixon called upon a number of times to keep the away side at bay.

Pools remained sluggish in the second half but almost snatched three points when Jake Hastie gave Askey’s side what seemed a priceless lead in the 90th minute after coming on as a substitute.

But Ebbsfleet quickly levelled once more when Dominic Samuel converted from close range deep into stoppage time as the points were shared.

And here's how Pools rated:

1 . Joel Dixon - 8 His best game for Hartlepool and the reason why Pools took something. Beaten by a good strike from Clifford but made some key saves in the first half to deny Cundle, Fanimo and Tanner. Excellent save to deny Clifford in the second half among others. A little loose with some distribution but a very good performance.

2 . Zak Johnson - 5 Struggled to adjust a little on the right of a back four as Cundle and Samuel got some joy down his side. Might have been hindered by a knock picked up midway through the first 45. Steadied after the break but did allow Clifford by him too easily at times. Booked.

3 . Emmanuel Onariase - 6 A little fortunate to escape a yellow card for a challenge on Kenlock. Important block to deny Poleon in the first half and good awareness to drop back on the line and clear from Cundle in the second.