Hartlepool United 2-2 Morecambe player ratings – full debutant and Huddersfield Town loanee impress as Pools win on penalties

Hartlepool United secured a penalty shoot out win over Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage at Victoria Park on Tuesday night – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 6:00 am

A Matty Daly brace for Pools and first half goals from Shane McLoughlin and Callum Jones for Morecambe saw the game end at 2-2 following Luke Molyneux’s stoppage time penalty miss.

But Pools would run out victorious on penalties as Matty Daly, Luke Molyneux, David Ferguson and Tom Crawford dispatched from 12-yards to secure two points with a 4-2 shoot out victory.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings...

1. Jonathan Mitchell - 6

Made a couple of decent claims but caught out off his line for Morecambe's equaliser. Went the right way for the penalty but couldn't keep it out.

2. David Ferguson - 6

Made a welcome return to the side after a couple of games out. Was an outlet down the left.

3. Timi Odusina - 4

Caught on the back foot on a few occasions. Booked.

4. Neill Byrne - 6

Pools' skipper for the evening did what he could to keep the back line in check in difficult conditions. Should have scored in the second half as the ball dropped to him following a corner.

