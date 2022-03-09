Hartlepool United lost on penalties in the semi-final of the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

After a thrilling semi-final tie in front of a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium, the two sides could not be separated after 90 pulsating minutes.

Joe Grey gave Pools the lead on the half hour mark with an excellent finish and it was a lead they held through to half-time.

But the League One leaders came out with a renewed sense of urgency and took the game to Graeme Lee’s side and equalised through Michael Smith’s close range header.

Yet Pools fans were allowed to dream of a first Wembley appearance in their history just five minutes later as Luke Molyneux continued his fine form to restore Pools’ lead.

Once again however, the Millers were able to respond as Smith again found the target powering home another header from the left.

Both sides gave as good as they got in the closing stages with Ben Killip forced to make two stunning saves to force a penalty shootout.

And after both sides converted their first three spot kicks it was Molyneux who was first to be denied by Viktor Johannson.

But Killip came to the rescue again for Pools to stop Ben Wiles.

Omar Bogle made it advantage to Pools before Angus Macdonald coolly restored parity.

And up stepped Tom Crawford who fired his kick high and wide to hand the advantage to Paul Warne’s side who would not pass up the opportunity this time with Mickel Miller converting to send Rotherham to Wembley.

Lee named a strong starting XI with Neill Byrne’s return the only change to the starting line-up from Saturday’s win over Harrogte Town.

And despite a bright start from the visitors it was Pools who took the lead through Grey when he beat the offside trap from David Fertguson’s in-swinging freekick to cushion a delightful volley in off Johannson’s inside post to send the sell-out Suit Direct Stadium into raptures.

Pools were buoyed by the goal and took the game to their League One counterparts but Grey’s goal was what separated the sides at the break.

The Millers came out much improved after the break and quickly levelled the scores when Dan Barlaser’s freekick from the edge of the area was met by Smith who powered beyond Killip.

Barlaser struck the bar from distance before Pools hit the front once more against the run of play.

Grey and Crawford hassled the midfield and came away with the ball as Grey found Molyneux on the right of the penalty area and the in-form strike rolled the ball between the legs of the defender and into the corner.

But the visitors showed their mettle by responding again through Smith who glanced Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross beyond Killip.

Pools were forced to dig in as the League One side searched for a winner and Killip was the star as he twice denied the Millers in the closing stages.

It meant the game would be decided on penalties where unfortunately this time Pools were on the wrong end of the shootout as the wait for a Wembley appearance goes on.

