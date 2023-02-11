A pulsating first half saw four goals shared and a red card for U’s captain Craig Eastmond as Keith Curle’s side fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point.

David Ajiboye fired the away side into the lead after 18 minutes before Lee Angol doubled the lead for Matt Gray’s side on the half-hour with a clever finish.

Hartlepool were second best until Sutton gave them a lifeline with Eastmond picking up a second yellow card in the space of four minutes which Curle’s side were able to take full advantage of before the half-time whistle.

Hartlepool United's Daniel Dodds celebrates after scoring against Sutton United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Deadline day signing Dan Kemp curled in an excellent free kick to reduce the deficit before Dan Dodds grabbed his second goal in successive games with another wonderful strike to level the scores on an emotional afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium as supporters paid tribute to one of their own in lifelong fan Michael Taylor.

There was an element of renewed optimism at the Suit Direct Stadium after over 1,000 supporters were left buoyed exiting the Eco-Power Stadium a week ago after Dodds had secured a late three points over Doncaster Rovers.

And Curle looked to continue that element of optimism by handing out three home debuts in his starting line-up to face Sutton.

Deadline day trio Oliver Finney, Kemp and Connor Jennings were all named in the starting XI which saw Josh Umerah return after he was on the bench due to illness a week ago.

Tribute to Hartlepool United's fan Michael Taylor. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Matt Dolan replaced Peter Hartley in the centre of defence, with Hartley not involved in the match day squad at all in what were the only two changes to Curle’s side.

The Hartlepool boss had expected his side to be in a physical battle against Sutton but they almost gifted the U’s the perfect start inside a minute when Angol, making his first start for Gray’s side, was able to roll his man and send a low ball into the box where Alistair Smith had timed his run to perfection.

The midfielder escaped in-between the Hartlepool defence and had the goal at his mercy from around eight-yards only for his strike to find the post with Smith unable to reach the follow up ahead of Jakub Stolarcyzk - Stolarczyk keeping his place in Curle’s side ahead of Ben Killip after a clean sheet on debut a week ago.

Both sets of players were involved in a melee early after Smith went in robustly on Jennings with referee Andy Haines waving play on which saw Hartlepool’s Finney react by flying in himself on Will Randall.

Omar Bugiel led the pushing and shoving as all 20 outfield players became involved - the upshot being a yellow card for Finney and Randall being replaced by Harry Beautyman.

But that physicality suited Sutton who would take the lead minutes later when Sam Hart was afforded too much space on the left with the full-back sending a dangerous ball into a crowded penalty area where Ajiboye was on hand to power home in front of the travelling supporters.

The U’s were winning the midfield battle as Bugiel was able to release Angol ahead of Nicky Featherstone but, fortunately for Pools, Edon Pruti was able to cover over when sliding to divert Angol’s effort over the bar.

Curle had goalkeeper Stolarczyk to thank for keeping the score at 0-1 midway through the half after Smith was able to beat Dodds to a loose ball and advance clear on goal.

Stolarcyzk stood up and saved well before reacting just as well just stand up and thwart Smith a second time.

Pools had had their warnings with Sutton overpowering them through the middle and it told again on half an hour as Angol was able to beat the offside to meet a clever ball by Ajiboye and produce a deft finish over the on-rushing Stolarczyk to double the lead.

Pools were not at the races at that point with Sutton sensing the opportunity to add to their tally as Ajiboye’s clever run found Bugiel who picked out Beautyman in the box with his effort turned behind for a corner after Angol had fired just over the bar moments earlier.

But then came the moment which would swing the game, potentially, back in Hartlepool’s favour as Eastmond went in rash on Kemp to pick up a second yellow card within the space of four minutes as the U’s captain was sent off.

It lifted the crowd who had been frustrated with their side being pretty much beaten up for over 30 minutes of this contest.

And they were immediately rewarded as Kemp picked himself up from Bugiel’s rash challenge to curl a delightful free kick into the top corner from 25-yards beyond the outstretched Jack Rose in goal.

Hartlepool would likely have taken that going into the break - they were still in the game.

Enter Dodds.

The Hartlepool full-back, who had endured a difficult test defensively, took the game by the scruff of the neck when taking in Hart’s loose clearance first time before sending an audacious dipping strike looping over the defender and goalkeeper Rose into the far corner to spark wild celebrations and level the scores.

It gave Pools 45 minutes against 10 men to try and source a winner and they almost found that early in the second half when Finney and Jennings exchanged a neat one-two with Jennings finding space in the penalty area but the former Stockport County man fired straight at Rose.

Hartlepool supporters stopped to pay their respects to lifelong fan Michael Taylor in the 59th minute as the Suit Direct Stadium turned blue and white in applause for Taylor who sadly passed away recently.

Supporters were joined by both sets of players during a stoppage in play to pay their respects with everyone in unison: ‘There’s only one Micaheal Taylor.’

Sutton weren’t done with their own attacking threat despite being a man down as Smith was able to thread a smart ball into the path of Angol in the area but Stolarczyk spread himself well to save.

Kemp became more involved in the second half on the ball as he was able to break clear down the right just after the hour and play a clever reverse ball into the path of Jennings who could only find the side netting.

The game would hit a bit of a lull with Sutton, perhaps, feeling they had weathered any potential storm before Joe Kizzi went in on Umerah to hand Kemp another chance from 20-yards.

This time Kemp whipped one low across goal bringing Rose into a fine save as Pools had to settle for a point.

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry (Foran ‘61), Dodds, Dolan, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone © (Trusty ‘77), Finney (Grey ‘69), Kemp, Jennings (Kiernan ‘77), Umerah

Subs: Killip, Murray, Sylla

Sutton United XI: Rose, Hart, Goodliffe, Boldewijn, Smith, Bugiel (Kouassi ‘70), Randall (Beautyman ‘15), Eastmond © (Red ‘37), Ajiboye, Kizzi, Angol (Wilson ‘84)

Subs: House, Rowe, Gambin, Dennis

Referee: Andy Haines

