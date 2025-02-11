Hartlepool United 2-2 Tamworth: Pools dealt blow in play-off race following disappointing draw

Hartlepool United's play-off hopes were dealt a considerable blow after they drew 2-2 with Tamworth on Tuesday evening.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools dominated large parts of the opening period and went ahead in the 15th minute when the lively Reyes Cleary scored his first goal since arriving on loan from West Brom. However, the hosts, who appeared to take their foot off the gas as the first half neared its conclusion, were punished for missing a number of presentable opportunities as Tamworth scored two goals in quick succession to lead at the break. Jordan Ponticelli opened his Lambs account in the 43rd minute before Beck Ray-Enoru fired the visitors in front in the first minute of added time. Pools were relentless for 40 minutes, rudderless for the final five.

Mani Dieseruvwe drew Pools level on the hour, ending a run of eight games without a goal, and the hosts spurned a number of half-chances before some heroic goalkeeping from Jas Singh denied both Cleary and Dieseruvwe late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one saving grace for Pools following a disappointing draw, their ninth in 18 matches, was that other results went in their favour; Halifax were well-beaten by Southend, while Oldham and Altrincham drew 2-2. As frustrated fans will be quick to point out, Pools cannot afford to rely on their rivals dropping points.

Mani Dieseruvwe equalised for Pools on the hour, scoring for the first time in eight matches as he rounded Jas Singh to make it 2-2. Picture by Frank Reid.

Tuesday's encounter represented the beginning of a potentially decisive seven days for Pools. Anthony Limbrick's side, who had travelled more than 1,000 miles to the likes of Wealdstone, Braintree, Barnet and Sutton since the turn of the year, began a run of three home games within the space of a week. Pools were winless in four prior to veteran manager Lennie Lawrence's decision to step aside in favour of Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent appointment at the Prestige Group Stadium in the last decade and the fourth in the last 12 months, but returned to form with a statement victory over Sutton on Saturday. Limbrick, who has managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, proved he was prepared to risk losing the game in order to try and win it at Gander Green Lane. The energetic, charismatic and ambitious 41-year-old's daring switch to a 3-5-2 formation as well as his attack-minded substitutions impressed Pools fans, who had been growing increasingly frustrated at their side's failure to turn draws into wins; for all Pools had made considerable strides since Lawrence replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, they had drawn eight of his 16 National League games in charge.

Limbrick is keen to be as unpredictable as possible but there was little surprise to see him stick with the same shape that served him so well in South London. However, the Australian still managed to keep supporters guessing as he made two changes. Tom Parkes returned to the team after missing Saturday's game with a knee issue while Luke Charman, who was expected to line up at wing-back, was also restored to the XI. Jack Hunter and David Ferguson, who impressed either side of skipper Luke Waterfall in a back three at the weekend, were both dropped to the bench. Gary Madine, who came into the game with seven goals in his last nine appearances, continued to partner Mani Dieseruvwe, who had failed to score in his previous seven outings, up-front. Young goalkeeper Owen Foster, who arrived on a short-term loan from Championship strugglers Hull City, was on the bench. Joel Dixon, who returned to the squad for the first time in five months following an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the weekend, missed out after suffering a minor setback in his recovery.

Tamworth, meanwhile, had enjoyed a remarkable campaign so far. The Lambs, who won back-to-back promotions and were crowned National League North champions last term, gained admiration and respect from throughout the footballing world for taking Premier League Tottenham Hotspur to extra time in the FA Cup third round. It was both a memorable and lucrative cup run for the Staffordshire side, who used some of the proceeds to agree a full-time contract with popular boss Andy Peaks, who had been working as a PE teacher until last month. Following a mixed start to their campaign that included a 1-0 defeat to Pools and a seven-goal drubbing against Barnet, the Lambs had adapted well to the level above and came into the game in 15th, nine points clear of the relegation zone. Although Tamworth had a far better record at home, where they play on an artificial surface, they knocked Pools out of the FA Trophy on penalties at the Prestige Group Stadium in December. Former Pools frontman Chris Wreh, who scored a late equaliser in December's clash, had not played for the Lambs since making himself unavailable for selection after alleging the club had failed to support him when he received racist abuse online following the FA Cup clash with Spurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peaks named an unchanged side from Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to play-off chasing Halifax. Top-scorer Dan Creaney, who had notched 10 goals in 29 games, was missing through injury while Tom Tonks, who shot to fame thanks to his trademark long throw in the FA Cup, was on the bench. Ronan Maher and Arjan Raikhy, who signed on loan last week, both started among the substitutes.

Tamworth's Jordan Ponticelli scored the first of two quickfire goals at the end of the first half as the visitors turned the game on its head. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools started well and went close to opening the scoring in the fourth minute when Mani Dieseruvwe, desperate to end his goal drought, turned Luke Charman's cross goalwards but experienced stopper Jas Singh, in combination with a couple of Tamworth's defenders, managed to keep the ball out. Gary Madine kept the move alive and found Reyes Cleary in a promising position but the West Brom loanee blasted over when he should have at least hit the target.

Adam Smith rushed out to close down Jordan Ponticelli in an end-to-end start to the game before Dieseruvwe spurned a gilt-edged chance after seven minutes, dragging a shot wide after Adam Campbell had played him through on goal.

The game paused in the ninth minute as players, staff and supporters remembered nine-year-old Riley Bains, who was born in Hartlepool, after he tragically lost his battle with osteosarcoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mani Dieseruvwe had his head in his hands in the 11th minute after he blasted over from close range while Tamworth's Beck-Ray Enoru struck the crossbar two minutes later.

The hosts took the lead after a quarter of an hour when Reyes Cleary, who had started the game well, scored his first Pools goal. Gary Madine's incisive pass found Cleary in space and the 20-year-old drove at Matt Curley before cutting inside onto his right foot and bending an effort beyond Jas Singh and into the far corner.

Adam Smith came to the rescue of defender Dan Dodds after he got caught in possession and Enoru squared for Ponticelli, who looked to have the goal at his mercy but was denied by the sprawling Pools goalkeeper, doing his best to keep his first clean sheet in eight matches.

It was an open game but Pools looked the better side, with Madine dropping deep and causing problems, Cleary threatening from the flank and Campbell taking up some promising positions. And Campbell had a chance to double the home side's lead in the 27th minute, fluffing his lines from the edge of the box after determined work from Luke Charman, full of swagger in his shirt-sleeves and gloves, who drove forward before picking him out in a promising position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleary went close to a second in the 28th minute when his shot sailed through a crowd of bodies but veteran goalkeeper Jas Singh, who saw his effort late, turned the ball behind for a corner. While Pools didn't look watertight at the back and George Morrison headed wide from a decent area, Limbrick's side were impressing with their relentless, purposeful and free-flowing attacking play.

Another Pools error went unpunished in the 34th minute after Tom Parkes had his pocket picked and Tom McGlinchey fired wide. A handful of nervous murmurings and despairing groans were beginning to be heard from the terraces as the hosts continued to lose the ball in dangerous positions too often for the home faithful's liking.

After such an explosive opening 35 minutes, the game started to fall a bit flat as the mist descended on the Prestige Group Stadium. Pools were punished for an underwhelming end to the first half two minutes before the break when Jordan Ponticelli equalised with his first Lambs goal. The home side's defence, who were a bit deep and flat-footed, were unlocked by a beautiful ball from skipper Ben Milnes, and Ponticelli made no mistake from close range.

Things went from bad to worse in the first minute of two added when the impressive Beck-Ray Enoru fired the visitors ahead, his second goal in three games. Pools, who had started the game so well, switched off again and allowed Enoru to slam home from close range. Pools were booed off at half time following a five minute capitulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick made a change at the break as Jack Hunter, who was unfortunate to miss out after impressing at the weekend, replaced the struggling Dan Dodds. Tamworth defender Kennedy Digie survived a heart in mouth moment 60 seconds after the restart when his wayward back-pass deceived Jas Singh but sailed just wide of the post, much to the defender's relief.

Fans were growing increasingly concerned as their side's play-off hopes threatened to slip away and Campbell made a mess of an effort, albeit on his weaker left foot, from close range.

Frustration turned to elation on the hour as Mani Dieseruvwe drew Pools level with his first goal in eight games. Singh made a bit of a mess of his clearance and Dieseruvwe stole in-behind former Darlington defender Haydn Hollis, rounded the goalkeeper and finished with aplomb. Despite an underwhelming start to the second half, Pools were back in the game.

The visitors were doing their best to take the sting out of the contest and Kennedy Digie made an important defensive intervention at the near post. Although Pools were dominating the ball, the hosts were struggling to unlock Tamworth's stubborn back line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Madine fired over with 15 minutes left on the clock, Pools introduced Sam Folarin in an attempt to win the game, Adam Campbell failed to pick out Mani Dieseruvwe from a promising position while Nathan Sheron was nowhere near with a speculative effort from range.

Pools threatened nine minutes from time when the recently introduced Folarin crossed for Dieseruvwe, who couldn't quite bundle the ball home. Luke Waterfall headed wide from the resulting corner, while Jas Singh was booked for time-wasting.

The hosts were agonisingly close to a winner when Reyes Cleary's effort was parried into the path of Mani Dieseruvwe, but some brave goalkeeping and last-ditch defending denied Pools, who were not at their best, all three points on another frustrating evening.

Pools (3-5-2): Dixon; Dodds (sub, Hunter, 45), Waterfall (c (sub, Ferguson, 85)), Parkes; Charman, Sheron, Featherstone (sub, Folarin, 79), Campbell, Cleary; Dieseruvwe, Madine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamworth (4-4-1-1): Singh; Curley, Digie, Hollis, Cockerill-Mollett (sub, Crompton, 63); McGlinchey, Fletcher (sub, Sundire, 84), Milnes (sub, Tonks, 70), Enoru (sub, Maher, 76); Morrison; Ponticellli (sub, Tshikuna, 90+3).

Att: 3,177 (54 away).