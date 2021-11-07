Pools twice led through Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux only for a Chris Forino header and Joe Jacobson penalty see The Chairboys force a first round replay.
The draw does mean Pools are still in the hat for Monday night’s second round draw.
1. Jonathan Mitchell - 6
Made several smart saves and catches throughout the afternoon but was punished for a foul after charging from his line which ultimately led to Wycombe's equaliser from the spot.
2. David Ferguson - 7
Put in a couple of teasing balls into the box and looked to pose a threat from set-pieces.
3. Gary Liddle - 7
A much improved display from last weekend. Unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after being brought down inside the area.
4. Neill Byrne - 7
Made an important block early on in the second half, was solid once again.
