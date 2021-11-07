Mark Cullen of Hartlepool United celebrates with teammates after scoring during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartlepool United 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers player ratings: THREE 8s as Pools impress in FA Cup draw

Hartlepool United drew 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 8:00 am

Pools twice led through Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux only for a Chris Forino header and Joe Jacobson penalty see The Chairboys force a first round replay.

The draw does mean Pools are still in the hat for Monday night’s second round draw.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings…

1. Jonathan Mitchell - 6

Made several smart saves and catches throughout the afternoon but was punished for a foul after charging from his line which ultimately led to Wycombe's equaliser from the spot.

2. David Ferguson - 7

Put in a couple of teasing balls into the box and looked to pose a threat from set-pieces.

3. Gary Liddle - 7

A much improved display from last weekend. Unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after being brought down inside the area.

4. Neill Byrne - 7

Made an important block early on in the second half, was solid once again.

