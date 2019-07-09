Hartlepool United 2019-20 squad numbers revealed
Hartlepool United have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming 2019-20 National League season.
Pools will start the new season at home to Sutton United on Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off) as all six new signings were given their squad numbers.
Nicke Kabamba will wear the coveted number 9 shirt and Michael Raynes retains the number 4 number he wore during his loan spell at the club.
Goalkeeper Ben Killip will be Pools’ number 1 and Luke Molyneux, Gus Mafuta and Gime Toure will don numbers 21, 22 and 23 respectively.
There were also several number changes with pre-existing players with Fraser Kerr switching from 4 to 5 and Liam Noble changing from 6 to 16 following Nicky Featherstone’s switch to number 8.
Midfielder Adam Bale has been handed the number 6 shirt vacated by Noble.
Youngsters Brook Miller and Brad Young complete the 24-man squad as numbers 30 and 31 respectively.
Here are Hartlepool United’s 2019-20 squad numbers in full:
1 Ben Killip
2 Peter Kioso
3 Mark Kitching
4 Michael Raynes
5 Fraser Kerr
6 Adam Bale
7 Ryan Donaldson
8 Nicky Featherstone
9 Nicke Kabamba
10 Niko Muir
11 Josh Hawkes
13 Ryan Catterick
14 Gavan Holohan
16 Liam Noble
17 Myles Anderson
18 Luke Williams
19 Kenton Richardson
20 Aaron Cunningham
21 Luke Molyneux
22 Gus Mafuta
23 Gime Toure
30 Brook Miller
31 Brad Young
33 Luke James
Hartlepool are set to announce their new kit for the upcoming season at a club open day at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.