For Hartlepool United it has been a pretty positive year after they comfortably secured their EFL status.

But, like any campaign Pools endured their fair share of ups and downs.

Pools have had four different managers in the dugout across the season as Antony Sweeney and Michael Nelson were both tasked with interim duties at various stages after both the Dave Challinor and Graeme Lee eras came to an end.

And, here at The Mail, our Pools writer Joe Ramage reflects on an enthralling campaign.

Player of the season

It’s hard to disagree with where the official player of the year award headed and Luke Molyneux.

After losing each of last season’s top scorers in Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates the immediate concern for Pools was where the goals back in the Football League would come from.

But after choosing to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium, Molyneux certainly stepped up to try and fill the void.

Credit, too, must go to Lee for helping get the best out of the 24-year-old - particularly during the club’s fine run of form over February and early March.

Molyneux found the back of the net seven times in 16 appearances during that spell as Pools secured their League Two status and got to the brink of a Wembley final.

Such is the way the footballing gods often work, Molyneux was one of the unfortunate ones to miss his spot kick against Rotherham United but that does not detract from what has been a stellar season from the former Sunderland man who played a huge role in Pools' success.

Young player of the season

Again it would be easy to agree with where the young player of the season award went for Pools in Timi Odusina, but, given his age, I’ll mix things up slightly and go with Joe Grey.

That’s not to take away from what has been a superb season from Odusina who has developed into a solid defender this year when handed an opportunity.

But 19-year-old Grey, like Molyneux, helped play a key role in the upturn in form for Pools in mid-season.

A dramatic winning goal against Blackpool in the FA Cup third round saw his confidence soar coupled with the change in formation where he formed part of a front three.

The teenager’s fine form prior to an injury towards the end of the campaign offers plenty of encouragement for next season with the club agreeing to an option of a one-year extension.

Goal of the season

Pools have enjoyed their fair share of eye-catching goals, with most of them coming from Molyneux and his self-professed ‘whippy’ strikes.

Goals against Carlisle United, Charlton Athletic and Barrow are all worth mentioning but it’s got to be the equalising goal at Harrogate Town.

Positioned in the press box was the perfect view as from the moment the ball left Molyneux’s cultured left foot there was only one place it could, and would, go to beat the keeper.

A special, special strike.

Unsung hero

The end of season struggles perhaps sent supporters away slightly downbeat but they do not take away from what has been a successful season for Pools - of which has included several key performances.

David Ferguson and Jamie Sterry both enjoyed strong seasons while midfielder Tom Crawford earned himself a new deal with a good run of form over the winter months. But I’m inclined to say Ben Killip.

While there weren’t necessarily question marks over Killip he did have a battle on his hands in the summer to claim the No.1 spot against Jonathan Mitchell.

And to his credit, Killip has enjoyed a solid season beating both Mitchell, and then loanee Nicholas Bilokapic, to the gloves.

The highlight of Killip’s season was the EFL Trophy semi-final with Rotherham where he produced a number of superb saves to force a shootout where he also had Pools on the brink of the final with a fine stop from 12 yards.

Signing of the season

I find myself split on this because there are two standouts, for me, in Neill Byrne and Omar Bogle.

Byrne arrived in the summer with Pools in need of a solid, durable defender and he filled the role excellently with several fine displays as well as being trusted with the captains armband occasionally.

Byrne featured the most of any outfield player for Pools this season and was equally adept as part of a back four or a back five.

Bogle, however, arrived in the January window with Pools desperate for goals and a change of form and he helped provide both.

Four goals in eight games was a fine start to his career at the Suit Direct Stadium but it wasn’t just his goals, it was his presence allowing Pools to change systems and being a threat in the final third.

His drop off in form, like the rest of the team, was alarming but his initial impact was excellent and a huge contributing factor in Pools steering themselves away from danger.

Moment of the season

The atmosphere generated in the EFL Trophy semi-final was stunning and we got a game to live up to the occasion - albeit not the ending we all hoped.

The seven-minute turnaround against Harrogate in October was a real ‘wow’ moment and strengthened the mystique of being unbeatable on home soil.

But, for me, the sight and sound of the away end at Crystal Palace was a joy to behold. Add in everything that happened in the build-up to the game off the field and it was a special weekend for the club.