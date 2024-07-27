Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Mani Dieseruvwe, Tom Parkes and trialist Dylan Mottley-Henry, who did his case no harm with an impressive showing, helped Pools to a comfortable win during Darren Sarll’s first game in charge at Victoria Park.

Pools were impressive all afternoon, with Dieseruvwe heading his side in front with his fifth goal of pre-season in the 18th minute before Tom Parkes curled in a spectacular second from 25 yards just two minutes later.

Trialist Dylan Mottley-Henry completed the scoring 10 minutes from time after good work from teenager Joe Aungiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pleasingly for Sarll, all three of his side’s goals came from Pools winning possession high up the pitch.

Darren Sarll was taking charge at Victoria Park for the first time since his appointment in April.

Sarll, taking charge at Victoria Park for the first time, named a strong side for the visit of the Wearside youngsters, last season’s beaten Premier League 2 finalists.

Luke Waterfall was wearing the captain’s armband for the first time since his appointment earlier in the week; the 33-year-old has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby to National League promotion.

Right-back Dan Dodds was set to take another step towards full fitness as he continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while teenager Louis Stephenson lined up on the other side at left-back. After the club announced the sale of versatile defender Kieran Burton to National League North side Buxton, Sarll could turn to Stephenson to provide cover for David Ferguson on the left side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further forward, there was a first start for former Darlington forward Luke Charman, who became the club’s first signing of the summer when he turned down the offer of a new contract from AFC Fylde to return to the North East last month.

Winger Dylan Mottley-Henry, formerly of Bradford, Tranmere, South Shields and Buxton, was the one trialist named in the starting XI, while there were four others on the bench, including defender Billy Sass-Davies, who has worked under Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking.

There was no place in the squad for either Anthony Mancini or Joe Grey.

Sunderland, meanwhile, named a team consisting predominantly of young talent although there were a few familiar faces, with Portuguese under-20 international Luis Hemir Semedo leading the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contest was something of a clash of styles, with Sunderland looking to build from the back while Pools were much more direct and eagerly attempted to make use of the towering figure of Mani Dieseruvwe to get themselves into the game.

The visitors shaded the opening quarter-of-an-hour without posing too much of a threat, although Joel Dixon was forced into action when he turned Jewison Bennette’s whipped ball past the post – in truth, it looked like the Costa Rican’s effort was going wide anyway – while the highly-rated Tommy Watson drilled a speculative effort over the bar from distance.

Pools, meanwhile, looked well-organised and difficult to break down and there were suggestions Sarll’s trademark press was beginning to take shape, with Mani Dieseruvwe’s header the first effort on target after new signing Greg Sloggett, who impressed with his industry and tenacity in the opening stages, won the home side’s first corner of the afternoon.

Pools were rewarded for a lively start to the contest with the opening goal after 18 minutes. Excellent work from the trialist Mottley-Henry, who was making an impression with his pace and eagerness to press, won the ball back in a good position down on the right touchline and Adam Campbell’s cross picked out a stooping Dieseruvwe, whose well-placed header nestled in the bottom corner to make it 1-0, his fifth goal of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts had a second two minutes later in spectacular fashion when Tom Parkes, making the most of Sarll’s instructions to defend higher up the pitch, stole possession inside the visitors half and curled an inch-perfect strike beyond Sunderland’s Adam Richardson and into the top corner to double the home side’s lead from 25 yards.

There was one slight cause for concern for Pools 35 minutes in when Greg Sloggett, who has made such a bright start to his Pools career, went down around halfway and was forced off, hobbling down the tunnel to be replaced by fellow new recruit Nathan Sheron. With Sarll already working with a small squad – which he insists is his preference – the new boss will be hoping it’s nothing too serious.

There was not too much goalmouth action for the remainder of the first half as a shell-shocked Sunderland looked to rebuild while the hosts continued to frustrate their opponents with their impressive organisation and structure while also looking to provide a threat on the counter.

The home side made three changes at the break, with Waterfall, Dieseruvwe and Charman coming off. David Ferguson and two trialists were introduced, with one of the trialists, Billy Sass-Davies, making his third appearance for Pools. Louis Stephenson moved from left-back to the right of midfield, with Ferguson taking over in defence, while Mottley-Henry went through the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts made a strong start to the second half and looked to have Sunderland’s youngsters on the ropes, with Pools almost adding a third in the 51st minute when a superb, intricate move involving Nicky Featherstone, Nathan Sheron and the newly-introduced trialist, who was on the left flank, ended up at the feet of Adam Campbell and the former Crawley attacker’s curling effort was tipped wide by the outstretched hand of Richardson.

Sunderland went close to pulling one back when, for pretty much the first time all afternoon, the Black Cats beat the offside trap but Tommy Watson, bearing down on goal, was denied by Dixon before the goalkeeper made a second sharp stop in succession to keep out the rebound.

At the other end, a much-changed Pools were continuing to threaten and Mottley-Henry and then one of the half time trialists forced a double save from Richardson before a long range strike from David Ferguson was well held by the 20-year-old.

Pools added a third 10 minutes from time when substitute Joe Aungiers, another product of the prolific academy, won the ball back high up, beat his man and then slid in Mottley-Henry, who marked an excellent afternoon with a low strike across Richardson and into the far post to extend the home side’s lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland had a chance to pull one back late on when the Pools defence were caught napping and Bennette broke through on goal, only to drag his shot wide just three minutes before the referee blew his whistle for full time, concluding a very promising afternoon for Darren Sarll and his side.

Pools continue their pre-season preparations with the visit of Scunthorpe on Tuesday evening.

Pools: Dixon (sub, trialist, 60); Dodds (sub, trialist, 60), Waterfall (capt (sub, trialist, 45)), Parkes (sub, Onariase, 60), Stephenson (sub, Storey, 70); Sloggett (sub, Sheron, 25), Featherstone (sub, Hunter, 60); trialist, Campbell (sub, Aungiers, 60), Charman (sub, Ferguson, 45), Dieseruvwe (sub, trialist, 45).