Hartlepool United 3-0 Woking: dominant Pools up to second after third successive win

Pools moved up to second after a thumping win over struggling Woking on Saturday. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United climbed up to second in the National League table after continuing their strong start to the season with a thumping 3-0 win over struggling Woking.

Whisper it quietly, but there is a real sense that something is building at Victoria Park. While Pools fans know all about what happened the last time they saw their side rise to the top of the division over the August bank holiday weekend - within weeks, their squad was decimated by injuries and Pools were in a relegation battle - there is a real sense that something special might be brewing in the North East. Almost from the first minute, Pools dominated a lacklustre Woking side who slumped to the foot of the table after losing for the fourth game in a row. Pools took the lead after half an hour when Jermaine Francis opened his account with a superb header, while the impressive Cameron John made it two moments before half time. Refusing to let up, Pools added another two minutes into the second half when the in-form Alex Reid scored his third goal in three games. While a late winner from Forest Green Rovers knocked Pools off top spot on goal difference, fans can nonetheless celebrate seeing their side back challenging at the summit of the National League table after a third successive victory; for long-suffering supporters, starved of success in recent years, it's exactly where they belong.

Pools, who came into the game unbeaten in their opening three matches, made one change from Tuesday's win over Altrincham as Matty Daly, who impressed from the bench in Greater Manchester, replaced the stricken Jay Benn. Benn, who had been one of the outstanding performers in the initial weeks of the new campaign, was forced off 19 minutes into the midweek win with a hamstring complaint; manager Simon Grayson, speaking to the media on Friday, said it was too early to say how long Benn, who turned 24 on Friday, would be out for. With Daly, who scored seven goals in 27 games during a successful loan spell at Pools in the 2021/22 season, taking up his favoured role in-behind the strikers, it fell to Jermaine Francis to cover for Benn at wing-back. The Grenadian international, who has enjoyed an impressive start to his Pools career, did the job with aplomb for more than 70 minutes in midweek. Sam Folarin, who had been left out of the first three matchday squads altogether, featured among the substitutes for the first time this season.

Woking's start to the season could hardly have been more contrasting to Pools. Having steered clear of trouble and secured a 15th placed finish under experienced manager Neal Ardley last season, Cardinals fans had been hoping to see their side kick on this term after retaining the core of their squad over the summer. Despite that initial optimism, Woking arrived at Victoria Park second from bottom in the National League after Morecambe, whose first three fixtures of the campaign were suspended following financial issues that almost sent the club to the brink, marked their return to action under new owners with a late win over Altrincham. Looking to breathe some life into his side after their slow start, Ardley made two changes for the long trip to the North East. Winger Matt Ward, who scored against Pools last season, dropped out of the squad altogether while Jamie Andrews fell to the bench. The experienced Aiden O'Brien, a former Republic of Ireland international, and Aaron Drewe, who signed from National League South side Oxford City in June, were called into the XI.

There wasn't much to separate the two teams in the opening exchanges as both sides grappled for the upper hand. Chances were few and far between in the first 20 minutes, with Reiss McNally skewing a mishit effort well over the Cardinals crossbar while Fulham loanee Olly Sanderson, who opened his Woking account in midweek, saw an effort deflected wide.

The hosts took the lead after half an hour when Jermaine Francis scored his first Pools goal with a stunning header. While some fans might have expected his attacking threat to be stifled as he filled in for the injured Jay Benn at wing-back, Francis produced a moment of magic to break the deadlock. A deep cross from the left by Besart Topalloj left the 23-year-old with a lot of work to do but he looped a header over the hapless Craig Ross and into the top corner from all of 12 yards to put Pools in front.

Woking, looking for a route back into the game, suffered a blow six minutes later when Olly Sanderson was forced off with an injury to be replaced by former England C international Sam Ashford. The visitors were struggling to make much of an impact in the final third and Harvey Cartwright didn't have a save to make until five minutes before half time when he comfortably collected Aiden O'Brien's lacklustre effort.

Pools doubled their lead when Cameron John, so impressive since signing on a season-long loan from York, opened his Pools account. The defender capped an excellent week with his first Pools goal; having produced a man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday's win over Altrincham, the marauding John was in the right place at the right time to turn Danny Johnson's lofted ball in from close range.

Pools showed few signs of letting up after the restart and made it 3-0 two minutes into the second half when Alex Reid, enjoying a prolific start to life at Victoria Park, scored his third goal in as many games. Despite a suspicion of offside, the linesman's flag stayed down as Matty Daly slid the ball through for Reid and the frontman rounded Craig Ross before scoring to put the home side in a commanding position.

As the game wore on, it started to feel like damage limitation for the visitors, although Joshua Asude, still searching for his first Cardinals goal, forced a sharp save from the sprawling Harvey Cartwright after 58 minutes while Aiden O'Brien was off target 10 minutes later following a decent Woking move.

There wasn't much to write home about in the final half an hour but, for Pools fans, it didn't matter. Simon Grayson's side have been going from strength to strength since the start of the season and, while there is of course a long, long way to go, look to have the makings of genuine promotion contenders. Monday's trip to unbeaten Southend who, like Pools, are yet to concede a goal this term promises to be a real test of their credentials.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Kouogun, John; Francis, Sheron (c), Miley (sub, Walker, 63), Topalloj; Daly (sub, Hunter, 77); Reid (sub, Campbell, 63), Johnson (sub, Hunter, 77)