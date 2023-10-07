Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dieseruvwe scored twice in the second half to cap a polished performance from Hartlepool who ended a run of three straight defeats in impressive style.

Tom Crawford gave Askey’s side the lead inside the opening 10 minutes with an excellent first time strike before former Hartlepool signing Chris Maguire levelled the scores midway through the half with a stunning free kick.

But Hartlepool got what they deserved for a strong display with two goals from Dieseruvwe in the space of nine second half minutes.

Dieseruvwe headed in from Luke Hendrie’s cross on the right before turning in Joe Grey’s whipped ball to seal an important three points for Pools and move Askey’s side back into the top seven in the National League.

A somewhat beleaguered Hartlepool returned to home soil on the back of three straight defeats in both the National League and at the Suit Direct Stadium with Askey highlighting the importance of getting back to winning ways in the build-up when suggesting: “We’ve gone long enough without a result.”

But with injuries, again, potentially threatening Askey’s team selection following the midweek defeat at Boreham Wood, Pools were almost forced into a more aggressive approach against an Eastleigh side whose form contrasted that of Hartlepool’s, having won back-to-back games.

Askey gave Grey a start in place of Oliver Finney after the midfielder was one of two forced off in the defeat at Meadow Park – Finney dropping to the bench in an otherwise unchanged squad whilst Maguire made his Suit Direct Stadium bow for Eastleigh little over a year on from signing for Hartlepool before being unable to play.

Tom Crawford scored his third goal of the season to give Hartlepool United the lead against Eastleigh.

But you would be forgiven for thinking which team entered the game in-form as Hartlepool started on the front foot with one or two promising attacks before taking an early lead through Crawford.

Crawford, who was frustrated by Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore on a couple of occasions on Wednesday, this time found his spot after some bright work from Grey and Hendrie on the right.

Hendrie was able to skip inside and stand a ball up to Crawford on the edge of the box who picked his spot into Joe McDonnell’s bottom left corner at the first time of asking for his third goal of the season.

The goal provided a palpable relief around the Suit Direct Stadium – the first scored for Hartlepool by a Hartlepool player since Grey’s equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Altrincham.

And Pools should have doubled their lead soon after as Grey found David Ferguson to win a corner which saw Nicky Featherstone pick out Dieseruvwe at the near post where the striker might have done better.

Both Grey and goalscorer Crawford were exuding confidence as Askey’s side rediscovered their early season swagger before being hit with a sucker-punch from the pantomime villain, Maguire.

Hartlepool felt slightly aggrieved when not being awarded a free kick before Maguire then won one for the Spitfires around 25-yards from goal.

And the former Sunderland man picked himself up and whipped a delightful effort over the wall and into the top corner beyond an outstretched Pete Jameson before celebrating with intent in front of the home fans.

The equaliser did not prove to be a setback for Pools, however, as they re-established their control in the game soon after with Grey and Crawford influential in possession.

Josh Umerah tried to bulldoze his way into the area before his attempt was blocked into the path of Ferguson, with his dangerous cross causing problems.

From the resulting corner, the impressive Emmanuel Onariase bundled the ball goalwards, which landed at the feet of Zak Johnson who saw his snapshot blocked.

Hendrie was next to try his luck when Crawford found the defender, but his strike from distance was relatively comfortable for McDonnell.

But despite their control in the game, Pools almost went in behind when Crawford made an untimely mistake as his short pass allowed Enzio Boldewijn a clear sight of goal before Onariase made an outstanding last-ditch tackle which was as good as goal for Askey’s side.

Hartlepool came out with a similar sort of vigour after the break as Crawford and Hendrie linked well on the right to find Umerah, who turned to shoot in the area, but his strike just lacked the power to really trouble McDonnell.

But the home side didn’t have to wait long in the second half before regaining their lead as Grey did brilliantly to win back possession before finding Hendrie, who exchanged a neat one-two with Umerah in the right channel allowing the Bradford City loanee to swing in a first-time cross for Dieseruvwe, who was ahead of his man in the middle, to glance into the far corner.

It brought an end to a seven-game run without a goal for Dieseruvwe and, much like buses where you wait so long for one, he didn’t have long to wait for another.

Crawford had an opportunity to add a third on the hour when heading Featherstone’s corner wide before Dieseruvwe was in the right place again after Grey this time broke into the area from Hendrie’s ball to whip towards the back post where the striker did well to steer in with McDonnell rooted.

Askey’s side were able to manage the game well from that point with Maguire’s effort from distance about all Eastleigh could muster in the immediate aftermath of Dieseruvwe’s second goal.

Substitute Aidan Barlow got the better of Alex Lacey down the left to test Jameson at his near post but the Harrogate Town loanee was equal to it with a smart save.

With the game fizzling out Scott Quigley glanced a header wide before Boldewijn brought another decent stop from Jameson from a looping header as Pools, crucially, got back to winning ways.

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Hendrie, Johnson, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Crawford, Grey, Umerah (Wreh ‘73), Dieseruvwe

Subs: Dixon, Seaman, Dolan, Finney

Eastleigh XI: McDonnell, Francillette (Barlow ‘66), Carter (Yang ‘85), Taylor ©, Boldewijn, Langston (Panter ‘87), Rendall, Maguire, Clements, Quigley, Rutherford

Subs: Scott, Barlow, Stock

Referee: Aaron Farmer