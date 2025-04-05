Hartlepool United 3-2 Ebbsfleet United: Folarin's late header gives Pools third successive win

Reyes Cleary fired Pools in front in the 29th minute with his fourth goal in five games. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United recorded a third successive win for the first time since the beginning of last season, beating relegated Ebbsfleet 3-2.

While it was certainly not a vintage first half performance, Pools led at the break thanks to Reyes Cleary's excellent strike in the 29th minute. The visitors struck back through Maxx Manktelow six minutes into the second half but Pools restored their lead three minutes later when Mani Dieseruvwe turned Nathan Sheron's cross in with a clever finish. Ebbsfleet equalised again in the 73rd minute when Callum Harriott's through ball unlocked the pedestrian Pools defence and Aaron Cosgrave rounded Adam Smith to score his third goal in three games. The game looked to be heading for a draw when Reyes Cleary's cross rebounded into Sam Folarin's path to head home his first Pools goal in the 94th minute.

Pools, who were bidding to extend their unbeaten run to five matches, named an unchanged team for the visit of a Fleet side who had lost 14 and drawn six of their first 20 National League away games. It was the first time Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick had named an unchanged side in his 12th match at the helm.

While the hosts came into the game buoyed by a string of much-improved recent performances, the Fleet had endured a nightmarish campaign and were relegated last month. Even so, the visitors arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last three league games and got the better of Pools - one of just two victories this term - in the reverse fixture back in September. Despite one or two positive signs since Josh Wright replaced Harry Watling in December, Ebbsfleet were beaten in the Kent Senior Cup final in midweek, leaving the Fleet boss with a "sick feeling". Wright made two changes from last Saturday's draw with Altrincham as Ryan Carr and Alex Aoraha replaced Anthony Stewart and Franklin Domi.

Ebbsfleet had the first half-chance of the game when goalkeeper Marc Cousins collected a deep cross and unleashed former Colchester, Luton and Leyton Orient midfielder George Moncur, who drove forward before lashing a speculative effort into Adam Smith's side netting.

It took the home side a while to get going, although Jamie Miley was looking busy in midfield. Gary Madine failed to make contact with a strike on the edge of the box after combining well with Mani Dieseruvwe, while Reyes Cleary was scythed down as he threatened to drive at the heart of the Fleet defence.

Miley's powerful effort from distance was blocked in the 11th minute, Mark Cousins collected a looping header from Billy Sass-Davies, while Aaron Cosgrave, who had two goals in his last two games, was working hard up front for the visitors.

Pools created the first clear-cut chance after a quarter of an hour when Joe Grey burst forward and forced a fine save from Mark Cousins, who got down well to his right to deny the diminutive frontman a first goal in 10 games. Mani Dieseruvwe flashed a header across the face of goal from the resulting corner.

Ebbsfleet were growing into the game and struck the post after 17 minutes through George Moncur, while Pools were almost caught napping following a quickly taken short corner.

After a very tepid opening to the game, Reyes Cleary threatened to burst into life in the 22nd minute, bringing the ball down well, beating his man and forcing a decent save from the outstretched leg of Mark Cousins.

Despite the best efforts of the West Brom loanee, who produced one or two nice touches, Pools really struggled to get going as the home fans grew restless. Adam Smith had to react quickly to beat Aaron Cosgrave to a loose ball.

It took a moment of magic from Cleary to break the deadlock in the 29th minute. The indefatigable Nathan Sheron found him in space with a sweeping pass to the left flank before Cleary curled a sumptuous effort beyond Mark Cousins and into the far corner, his fourth goal in five games.

The visitors went in search of an instant response and George Moncur almost caught out Adam Smith with a deep free-kick. At the other end, Mani Dieseruvwe was growing in influence and beginning to dominate Mustapha Olagunju.

The first half rather fizzled out and the game resumed in much the same vein after the break. Pools fashioned the first chance of the second period in the 49th minute, with Joe Grey twisting and turning on the edge of the box before curling an effort wide with his weaker left foot.

Ebbsfleet were beginning to get a foothold in the game and Alex Aoraha forced a save from Adam Smith at his near post following some neat combination play. The visitors equalised in the 51st minute from the resulting corner when Maxx Manktelow blasted in at the back post after Pools failed to deal with the ball into the box, his first senior goal.

Pools restored their lead three minutes later when Mani Dieseruvwe turned Nathan Sheron's ball into the far corner with a deft flick, his 15th goal of the season and second in three games.

Billy Sass-Davies produced a superb block to deny Aaron Cosgrave, while George Moncur made a mess of an effort from close range in the 67th minute as the visitors pressed for an equaliser.

Ebbsfleet equalised in the 73rd minute when substitute Callum Harriott's long ball forward unlocked the cumbersome Pools defence and Aaron Cosgrave stole in, rounded the onrushing Adam Smith and rolled the ball into an empty net, his eighth goal of the season.

Billy Sass-Davies went close to heading Pools back in front as Anthony Limbrick introduced Luke Charman, Sam Folarin and Adam Campbell in an effort to win the game. The hosts pressed for a winner and substitute Luke Waterfall, who replaced the stricken Tom Parkes earlier in the second half, fluffed his lines from a promising position before Folarin forced a fine save from the impressive Mark Cousins.

Pools won the game in the fourth minute of seven added when Reyes Cleary's cross rebounded into the path of Sam Folarin, who opened his account for his new side with a header from close range. Although it was a pretty uninspiring performance, it was another step in the right direction under Anthony Limbrick as Pools moved into the top half of the National League table.

Pools (3-4-2-1): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c) (sub, Waterfall, 68), Ferguson; Stephenson (sub, Charman, 77), Miley, Sheron (sub, Campbell, 82), Cleary; Grey (sub, Featherstone, 62); Dieseruvwe, Madine (sub, Folarin, 77).

Ebbsfleet (3-4-3): Cousins; O'Neill (c), Olagunju, Bolger; Carr, Aoraha (sub, Harriott, 68), Edser, Chapman; Manktelow, Cosgrave, Moncur (sub, Passley, 82).

Att: 4,156 (53 away)