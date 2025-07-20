Hartlepool United 3-2 Rangers XI: Alex Reid's 89th minute debut goal completes pre-season turnaround for Pools

Pools were back at Victoria Park for the first time since May 5 as they took on a young Rangers side on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Frank Reid.

Alex Reid's 89th minute header on his Hartlepool United debut helped Pools come from two goals down to beat a youthful Rangers XI 3-2 on Sunday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers, who were backed by an impressive contingent of 548 travelling fans, raced into a two-goal lead thanks to a smart finish by Lewis Stewart, who opened the scoring after 16 minutes, and a long range effort from Alexander Smith, whose 31st minute strike should have been kept out by the trialist Pools goalkeeper. The hosts, who were back at Victoria Park for the first time since the end of last season, pulled one back after 37 minutes when Danny Johnson scored his second goal of pre-season. Pools, who switched to a flat back four at the break, started the second half well and drew level when Adam Campbell struck after 63 minutes. The home side completed an impressive turnaround in the 89th minute when Alex Reid headed home a debut goal to make it four wins from four in pre-season.

Pools named a strong side including new signings Jay Benn, Reiss McNally, Maxim Kouogun, Cameron John, Jermaine Francis and Danny Johnson, while the Rangers XI consisted of players mostly from their under-19 and under-21 teams. Alex Reid and Besart Topalloj, who became the club's eighth and ninth summer recruits earlier in the week, started on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Pools threatened early on when Danny Johnson had a shot blocked, it took the game some time to get going and there was next to no goalmouth action in the opening quarter of an hour despite a handful of forays forward from the visitors.

Rangers took the lead in the 16th minute when Lewis Stewart finished off a free-flowing move. Conor Campbell picked out Calum Adamson on the flank and the attacker's cross was impressively turned home by the waiting Stewart to make it 1-0; it was the first goal Pools had conceded in pre-season, having kept three successive clean sheets prior to Sunday's game.

Looking for a way back into the contest, Pools pressed forward and Luke Charman called teenage goalkeeper Mason Munn into action following some neat footwork after 23 minutes.

Rangers doubled their lead in the 31st minute when Alexander Smith's speculative shot squirmed underneath the trialist Pools goalkeeper, a moment to forget for the man in-between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools pulled one back seven minutes before the break when Danny Johnson scored his second goal in two games. Goalkeeper Mason Munn got a hand to the experienced frontman's effort from the edge of the box, but Johnson's strike cannoned off the inside of the post and in to make it 2-1. Moments later, and Johnson had a chance to level the scores after an incisive pass by Jamie Miley, although this time his effort went well wide of the post.

Although neither side made any changes in personnel at the break, Pools switched to a flat back four comprising Jay Benn, Reiss McNally, Maxim Kouogun and Cameron John, while Jermaine Francis, who operated as a wing-back in the first half, moved into a more advanced role. Pools looked bright after the tactical adjustment and Adam Campbell almost slid in Danny Johnson, only for the alert Mason Munn to race off his line and gather the loose ball.

The hosts continued to press and Jermaine Francis fired wide after 53 minutes while Jamie Miley's deflected strike proved comfortable for the teenage Munn moments later. In the 58th minute, Adam Campbell volleyed wide after good work from the determined Luke Charman.

The home side's pressure told after 63 minutes when Adam Campbell drew Pools level, picking his spot after Danny Johnson's initial effort was blocked; Pools fans will be hoping that goal is a sign of things to come for the diminutive attacker, who endured such a torrid first season in the North East and has, at times, appeared to be going through a crisis of confidence of late. The equalising goal was the queue for manager Simon Grayson to make wholesale changes, with all 10 outfielders replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers responded well to being pegged back and Alexander Smith flashed an effort wide 16 minutes from time. At the other end, Alex Reid, who signed for Pools on Thursday having scored 17 times in 32 games for Wealdstone last term, came close to a debut goal moments after his introduction when he turned Sam Folarin's cross narrowly wide.

Pools pressed for a winner and found themselves in a handful of promising positions, although Sam Folarin made a mess of a crossing opportunity three minutes from time as the clock ticked down.

The home side found a winner in the 89th minute when Alex Reid headed home Louis Stephenson's cross on his debut as Pools maintained their 100 per cent record in pre-season in dramatic fashion.