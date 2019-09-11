Hartlepool United 4-0 Carlisle United - player ratings and report as Nicke Kabamba nets a hat-trick
Hartlepool United beat Carlisle United 4-0 in a behind closed doors friendly at Victoria Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 07:00
A first half hat-trick from Nicke Kabamba put Pools in a commanding position at the break against a lacklustre Carlisle side.
The second half saw few chances for either sides until the closing stages when Gavan Holohan charged forward from right wing-back to collect the ball and stroke it into the left corner of the goal.
Carlisle rarely threatened but Middlesbrough loanee Zach Hemming dealt with what little came his way comfortably.
