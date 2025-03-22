Hartlepool United 4-1 Boston United: Pools end miserable run with emphatic win over Boston

Hartlepool United took a significant step towards securing their National League status for another season, ending a run of eight games without a win thanks to a 4-1 victory over a resurgent Boston.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The form guide suggested Pools could be in for a difficult afternoon but the home side dominated large parts of the game to ease some of the pressure on embattled head coach Anthony Limbrick. The precious three points took Pools onto 49 for the campaign, all but putting to bed growing fears of getting dragged into a relegation battle.

In a game they could ill-afford to lose, Pools made a strong start and took the lead after just four minutes when Gary Madine scored for the first time in seven matches on his return to the side. The visitors struck back in the 20th minute through the in-form Jacob Hazel but Mani Dieseruvwe restored the home side's lead four minutes later, his 14th goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston rallied in the second half and Jai Rowe spurned a golden chance to draw them level. The Pilgrims were punished when Reyes Cleary made it 3-1 with 22 minutes of normal time remaining, curling a composed finish into the bottom corner. Pools made sure of the result in the 88th minute when Jamie Miley, who had an excellent afternoon, scored his second goal for the club.

The impressive Reyes Cleary celebrates after making it 3-1 to Pools in the 68th minute. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools, who were without a win in their last eight games, made two changes from last weekend's draw with Solihull Moors. Popular attacker Anthony Mancini, who returned from the bench last week after missing more than two months with a groin injury, was handed his first start since New Year's Day, replacing the out-of-sorts Adam Campbell. Veteran frontman Gary Madine, who hadn't started any of the last three matches, replaced Joe Grey, who missed training on Friday through illness. The 21-year-old was deemed fit enough to take his place among the substitutes. Skipper Luke Waterfall was back on the bench having missed the last three games but Jack Hunter missed out for the second week running as he continues to struggle with a hip issue. Back-up goalkeeper Owen Foster was not in the squad; although it hadn't been confirmed, the assumption was that his short-term loan from Championship side Hull City must have expired. Teenager Harry Conyard was promoted to the bench for the first time in his stead.

The Pilgrims, meanwhile, didn't have a prayer at the turn of the year but a remarkable run of five consecutive away wins had moved them to within two points of safety ahead of kick-off. Former Bristol Rovers and Newport manager Graham Coughlan, who replaced promotion-winning boss Ian Culverhouse in November, named an unchanged side from Tuesday night's statement win over play-off chasing Rochdale. Former Darlington frontman Jacob Hazel, who scored against Pools in the reverse back in September, came into the game with seven goals in his last 12 games.

Despite strong backing from the travelling fans, Pools made a fast start and took the lead after just four minutes thanks to Gary Madine, who scored for the first time in seven games. Reyes Cleary, looking lively on the left, bamboozled the Boston defence before crossing for Madine, who took a touch and finished instinctively across Pilgrims goalkeeper Cameron Gregory to give Pools the perfect start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools lost a bit of momentum after taking the lead as Boston grew in confidence and Adam Smith, who had done well to claim a threatening cross underneath his bar moments before, saved from Brad Nicholson's free-kick after Nathan Sheron fouled Jacob Hazel on the edge of the box in the 17th minute.

Not for the first time this season, the hosts were punished for sitting back after taking the lead and were pegged back when Jacob Hazel continued his fine scoring form in the 20th minute. Pools were struggling to deal with Boston's balls into the box and allowed Hazel far too much time in the area to bag his eighth goal in 13 games after good work from Keaton Ward.

Pools responded well and went close when Anthony Mancini attempted to lob Cameron Gregory after Reyes Cleary had unleashed him with an incisive through ball after 21 minutes. With the home side back on top, Mancini almost turned provider, sliding a reverse pass into the path of Mani Dieseruvwe, who fired wide of the near post.

Dieseruvwe made no mistake moments later when he restored his side's lead in the 24th minute after Boston failed to clear their lines. The Pilgrims, who had kept four clean sheets in their last 10 games, didn't look comfortable defensively and allowed Dieseruvwe to pounce following a scramble, his first goal in five games and 14th of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools were beginning to dominate - the home side had seven shots on target in the first half, almost unheard of this season - and went close to extending their advantage five minutes before the break when Reyes Cleary flashed a low effort wide of the far post after a deft flick from the influential Anthony Mancini.

Cameron Gregory produced a superb save to prevent Mani Dieseruvwe scoring his second of the afternoon in the 43rd minute, diverting his effort onto the crossbar after Gary Madine's flick-on. The former Shrewsbury goalkeeper, who had an excellent first half, then made a fine reaction stop to keep out a header by the towering Billy Sass-Davies from Jamie Miley's corner.

Boston, who had been second best for the majority of the opening period, finished with something of a flourish and skipper Zak Mills forced a regulation save from Adam Smith in the third minute of four added. Even so, it was Pools who had the upper hand at the break.

Boston went close to an equaliser five minutes after the restart when an inventive effort from the tireless Jacob Hazel almost caught the advancing Adam Smith out after the onrushing Pools goalkeeper hesitated after charging out following Brad Nicholson's hopeful ball forward; the experienced stopper never looked like getting there but had his blushes spared after the ball bounced over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Madine, who was rolling back the years with a vintage performance leading the Pools line, spurned a good chance to extend his side's advantage in the 53rd minute when he headed over from close range after a cross from the right.

Tom Parkes produced an excellent block to thwart Jacob Hazel in the 60th minute after Billy Sass-Davies, otherwise faultless in the opening hour, got caught underneath a long ball. There were one or two concerned glances towards the bench from Anthony Mancini, who was holding his groin and beginning to look a little tentative.

Boston were starting to threaten and Jai Rowe passed up a gilt-edged chance to get them back into the game when he fired over from close range after substitute Kieran Coates picked him out in space.

Pools made it 3-1 in the 68th minute when the impressive Reyes Cleary curled an effort into the bottom corner. The hosts had somehow been denied moments before when a combination of Cameron Gregory and Brad Nicholson kept out Anthony Mancini's effort on the line but Pools recycled possession and picked out Cleary, who set himself before scoring his third goal since arriving on loan from West Brom in January. After the goal, veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone replaced an exhausted Mancini, who left the pitch to a standing ovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston huffed and puffed in a bid to get back into the game but Pools made sure of the result with two minutes of normal time remaining when Jamie Miley scored with a cool first-time finish after good work from Mani Dieseruvwe, who had initially been denied from close range but had the presence of mind to pick out the former Newcastle man in space.

With a number of the sides in and around them failing to win, the much-needed three points moved an impressive Pools up to 13th and allowed them to breath a collective sigh of relief following a difficult few weeks.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sheron, Cleary (sub, Charman, 74); Mancini (sub, Featherstone, 69); Madine (sub, Grey, 80), Dieseruvwe.

Boston (5-3-2): Gregory; Rowe, Teale, Mills, Richards, Nicholson (sub, Gale, 82); Ward, Hill, Green (sub, Coates, 61); Hazel (sub, Marriott, 82), Knowles (sub, Maguire, 71).

Att: 4,242 (262 away)