Pools were unchanged from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dagenham and Redbridge, although boss Kevin Phillips was only able to name four substitutes, with teenage defender Campbell Darcy becoming the latest in a long line of injuries after turning his ankle in training.

Although there was nothing on the line for either side, with Pools safely ensconced in mid-table and Dorking already relegated, there was a lively atmosphere inside the Meadowbank Stadium as the visitors were backed by more than 700 travelling fans, most of whom were dressed as the Blues Brothers as part of their annual fancy dress tradition to mark the final away day of the season.

It was a frenetic, end-to-end opening 12 minutes that saw three goals as Pools recovered from conceding the opener to take the lead thanks to a spectacular equaliser from Mani Dieseruvwe and an own goal.

The visitors almost went behind in under 60 seconds when Alfie Rutherford charged down Tom Parkes’ attempted clearance but Pools had an early chance of their own when Dorking goalkeeper Harrison Male tipped Callum Cooke’s effort onto the crossbar.

Dorking, who were looking to end their two year spell in the National League on a high note, punished some poor Pools’ defending to take the lead seven minutes in.

The hosts sliced through the visiting defence and, after some nice combination play on the edge of the box, Charlie Carter went through on goal and slid the ball beyond Pete Jameson from eight yards to make it 1-0 to Dorking.

The home side responded well and were level four minutes later following a superb strike from Mani Dieseruvwe from the edge of the box.

Terrell Agyemang, playing his final game for Pools before returning to parent club Middlesbrough, was finding space drifting inside from the left flank and, having opted to shoot from a similar position moments before, picked out Dieseruvwe and the in-form frontman curled a delightful effort into the top corner.

And Pools were ahead a minute later when Dieseruvwe and Grey combined, with Dieseruvwe’s flick round the corner freeing Grey on the right hand side and the versatile 20-year-old’s ball across the face was turned into his own net by Dorking skipper Barry Fuller.

Experienced Dorking frontman Alfie Rutherford had the ball in the net around the half hour mark after latching onto a flick-on but it was ruled out for offside, while Pools went close when Louis Stephenson went within a whisker of turning David Ferguson’s drive in at the back post.

Pools added a third just before the break following a fluid counter-attack involving Tom Crawford, Joe Grey and, inevitably, Mani Dieseruvwe.

Crawford charged down a powerful strike from distance and set Pools off on the front foot with a driving run before picking out Grey, who played a smart reverse pass to Dieseruvwe and the 29-year-old bent his effort beyond Male and into the top corner, notching his 25th goal of a career-best season.

That was how it remained until half time, although Callum Cooke passed up a presentable opportunity when he fired a free-kick well over the bar in added time, while the home side almost pulled one back straight after the restart when Bobby Joe Taylor’s deep cross cannoned off the crossbar.

However, Dorking reduced the deficit five minutes into the second half when Jimmy Muitt glided past a number of Pools bodies before firing a left-footed strike off the inside of the far post and in; it was at once an impressive solo effort and a disappointing goal for the visitors, who had multiple chances to make a challenge, to concede.

Pools restored their two-goal advantage just before the hour when Joe Grey blasted home his 13th goal of an impressive season, although outspoken Dorking manager was none too pleased and substituted substitute Bobby Joe Taylor, who was introduced in the first half following an injury to Sebastian Bowerman, before letting him know what he thought of his defending with a public tongue-lashing in the dugout.

Dorking got back into the game again through the impressive Muitt and pressed for an equaliser, forcing a number of sharp saves from Jameson and hitting the crossbar in added time, but Pools held on to end the season on a high and reward the more than 700 Poolie Blues Brothers.

Pools: Jameson, Ferguson, Parkes, Waterfall, Stephenson, Featherstone (capt), Crawford, Cooke, Agyemang, Grey, Dieseruvwe.