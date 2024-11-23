Mani Dieseruvwe scored the winning goal as Pools secured a remarkable win over in-form Sutton.

Hartlepool United edged an epic seven goal thriller in remarkable weather conditions as Pools shocked Solihull Moors 4-3.

Pools produced an excellent first half performance against one of the National League's most in-form sides.

The visitors took the lead through Adam Campbell after Mani Dieseruvwe forced an error from the Moors defence but Solihull pegged them back when Connor Wilkinson beat Brad Young with a cool finish from inside the area.

Undeterred, Lennie Lawrence's side pressed on and restored their lead when Joe Grey's looping header clipped the crossbar and went in after Solihull goalkeeper Laurie Walker flapped at Luke Charman's cross.

A remarkable contest became even more thrilling in the second half as Solihull turned the game on its head thanks to goals from Matt Warburton and Bradley Stevenson.

Pools struck back and made it 3-3 a minute later when Joe Grey scored his second goal of the game and Mani Dieseruvwe restored their lead with his 10th goal of the campaign.

Pools, who hadn't won away from home since early September, made one change from last weekend's goalless draw against Eastleigh as Jack Hunter replaced the suspended Dan Dodds.

Hunter, who was making his first start in more than two months, lined up in midfield while the versatile Nathan Sheron moved to right-back.

Kazenga LuaLua, who made his debut as a second half substitute last week, was absent from the squad after picking up a knock but Billy Sass-Davies was back in contention after missing the Eastleigh stalemate through illness.

Gary Madine, who hadn't played since limping off against Sutton on October 5, was also back among the substitutes.

Solihull, last season's beaten play-off finalists, were bang in form and came into the game having lost just one of their last 10 matches.

Moors boss Andy Whing made two enforced changes from the side that hammered bottom club Ebbsfleet last time out.

Defender James Clarke, who has made more than 150 appearances at Damson Park, was missing from the squad after being sent off for the second time this season in Kent.

In-form frontman Jack Stevens, who had scored nine goals in his last 11 games, was ruled out through injury but experienced striker Connor Wilkinson came into the game full of confidence after bagging a hat-trick last time out.

Former Halifax attacker Matt Warburton as well as defender Kyle Morrison, who was making just his second appearance of the campaign, came into the side as Solihull looked to win for the sixth time in eight games.

Pools made a decent start and threatened through Adam Campbell but it wasn't too long before the visitors found themselves being forced back as the fleet-footed Michael Adu-Poku tested David Ferguson with a couple of driving runs down the right.

Lennie Lawrence's side were looking to get the ball down and play through the hosts, with attacker Adam Campbell finding himself in a handful of promising positions.

At the other end, Adu-Poku was beginning to cause David Ferguson a few problems and Bradley Stevenson almost got on the end of a stinging cross from the Watford loanee after a quarter of an hour.

Pools went ahead in bizarre circumstances after 17 minutes when Solihull made a complete mess of a goal-kick and allowed Adam Campbell to score his third goal of the campaign from close range; it might have been unconventional, but the visitors were good value for their lead after making a positive start.

Solihull were starting to get frustrated as Jamey Osborne tried to catch Brad Young out from inside his own half while Pools were continuing to impress and Luke Charman shot wide from the edge of the box after 26 minutes.

The home side were taking a few risks at the back but did manage to threaten once or twice with balls down the sides and fashioned a decent chance to draw level when Stevenson stole in-behind skipper Luke Waterfall and pulled the ball back to Connor Wilkinson but the experienced frontman fired over.

However, Stevenson and Wilkinson combined again moments later to draw the Moors level as Pools became a bit stretched down the left and Wilkinson beat Young with a cool finish to score his fourth goal in two games in the 35th minute.

The visitors responded well and went back ahead four minutes later when Joe Grey scored for the first time in 16 matches.

Luke Charman beat Moors full-back Joe Newton with a sharp turn and Laurie Walker flapped at his attempted clearance, allowing Grey to loop his header over the goalkeeper, who was stranded off his line, off the underside of the crossbar and in to restore the visitors lead.

Pools had their tails up and went in search of a third goal before the break as both Mani Dieseruvwe and Adam Campbell forced saves from Laurie Walker, who looked like he was struggling in the lashing rain, as an impressive first half came to an end for Lennie Lawrence and his side.

There were no changes for either side at the break although fourth official Declan Brown replaced referee Williams Davis after the man in the middle was forced to withdraw after falling ill.

The Moors made a brighter start to the second half and Wilkinson lashed a venomous strike just over Brad Young's goal after 47 minutes.

Wilkinson turned provider as the hosts drew level five minutes after the restart through Matt Warburton, who marked his return to the side with his first goal of the campaign.

Pools became a bit stretched as Tom Parkes committed himself to a challenge but failed to get there before Wilkinson slid in Warburton and the former Stockport attacker beat Young to draw the home side level; the Leicester loanee might have been a bit disappointed to see the ball squirm underneath him.

Solihull took the lead for the first time in the 59th minute when Bradley Stevenson scored from close range after Ben Osborne's corner was headed against the crossbar; both Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes looked frustrated that Young didn't come and make the cross his own despite the difficult conditions.

A remarkable contest was becoming more and more pulsating and Pools struck back a minute later as Joe Grey scored his second goal of the afternoon when he headed Luke Charman's cross home to make it 3-3 after an hour.

All of a sudden Pools had all of the momentum and both Campbell and Dieseruvwe saw their efforts cleared off the line in another heart-stopping passage of play as the visitors pressed for a fourth.

The drama wasn't done there and Pools took the lead again in the 65th minute when the impressive Luke Charman crossed for Mani Dieseruvwe and the frontman scored his 10th goal of the campaign.

Charman, Grey and Waterfall all went close for Pools while up the other end Stevenson struck the post as Solihull looked for a route back into the game.

The final 15 minutes were pretty disjointed as the rain lashed down and the wind howled but Pools remained resolute as Lennie Lawrence's side secured a remarkable victory that moves them to within four points of the play-offs ahead of back-to-back home games.

Pools: Young; Sheron, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Featherstone, Hunter (sub, Sloggett, 75 (sub, Sass-Davies, 90)); Charman, Campbell, Grey (sub, Bondswell, 82); Dieseruvwe.

Solihull: Walker; Oakley, Morrison, Whitmore, Newton; Adu-Poku, Bowen, Osborne (c), Warburton; Stevenson, Wilkinson.