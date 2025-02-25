Hartlepool United academy pair Joe Aungiers and Tyrese Grundle are set for their first experiences of senior football after signing dual registration deals with Northern Premier League sides.

Aungiers, a talented attacking-midfielder, made his debut for Whitby Town, who are 16th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on Saturday.

The teenager impressed for Pools in pre-season and had been set to be part of Darren Sarll's squad for the opening game of the new National League campaign, August's long trip to Yeovil. However, Aungiers broke his wrist and was ruled out for more than two months. Since returning, the 18-year-old attacker has featured in a handful of Pools squads and was on the bench during the goalless draw with Maidenhead earlier in February.

Aungiers made his Seasiders bow on Saturday, playing the first hour of his new side's narrow 1-0 defeat to Prescot Cables. The left-footed forward will work under Whitby manager Gary Liddle, who made 364 appearances for Pools across three separate spells, winning promotions in 2007 and 2021. Aungiers links up with a host of familiar faces in North Yorkshire, including assistant manager Jason Kennedy, who made 19 appearances for Pools, as well as the likes of Connor Smith, Nathan Thomas and Lewis Hawkins.

"Joe did well with it being his first taste of men's football," Liddle told Whitby's club website.

"He caused problems down the right-hand side and hit the post for us.

"He worked hard and tired a bit during the second half which is why we made the change. He can be proud of his performance."

Grundle, meanwhile, a promising young defender, has signed for Bishop Auckland Town, who are currently 11th in the Northern Premier League East table.

Elsewhere, Max Storey scored for West Auckland Town in their win over Northallerton Town, Manny Onariase has helped Maidenhead United keep two clean sheets in their last three games, while Josh Mazfari kept his 22nd clean sheet of the campaign as Redcar Athletic tightened their grip at the top of the Northern League Division One table.