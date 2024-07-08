Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United legend Nicky Featherstone made his coaching debut during Saturday's pre-season opener against FC Hartlepool.

There were no first-teamers on show as Pools kicked off their warm-up campaign with an 8-1 victory, fielding a team full of trialists and academy players.

It was also a memorable occasion for Northern League Division Two outfit FC Hartlepool, who continued their pre-season preparations in front of a record crowd of 1,498 at their Grayfields home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a number of impressive performances within the Pools ranks at both ends, while FC Hartlepool displayed outstanding spirit and commitment until a string of substitutions rather disrupted their flow after the break.

Nicky Featherstone chats to Lennie Lawrence, who remains at the club in an advisory role, during Saturday's pre-season opener against FC Hartlepool.

With boss Darren Sarll watching on from the sidelines, it was left to academy manager Ian McGuckin to lead the side, with some of his young charges getting a welcome taste of senior men's football.

He was supported by Nicky Featherstone, the club's sixth highest appearance maker of all time, who signed a player-coach contract in May.

The veteran midfielder, who has always divided opinion despite more than a decade of service, captaining the side for a large part of their memorable promotion-winning campaign in the 2020/21 season, turns 36 in September and it remains to be seen how much of a role he'll have to play on the pitch next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After initially leaving the club last summer following what was later termed a misunderstanding, he returned in October and was an ever-present for the remainder of the season, playing 34 times.

However, Pools were a bit lacklustre and leggy in the engine room and both Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke were released as new manager Darren Sarll began a rebuild in the middle of the park.

Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron, both almost 10 years Featherstone's junior, have arrived to add more dynamism to the Pools midfield.

Even so, Sarll professes to be a big fan of Featherstone's and his experience, composure and football intelligence means he will still feel he has something to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His playing duties are set to be combined with his first steps into coaching, with Featherstone in line to support Sarll and assistant Carl Dickinson throughout the campaign.

And McGuckin, who partnered Featherstone in the dugout on Saturday, feels the midfielder will thrive in the role.

"It's new for Nicky," he said.

"He's starting that transition from playing to coaching.

"He'll be playing this season, but he'll be helping with the coaching side of things as well.

"I think he's quite keen to learn from others and start that transition.