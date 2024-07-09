Hartlepool United academy manager Ian McGuckin hails the development of teenage attacker Max Storey
McGuckin, speaking to the Hartlepool Mail after he took charge of Saturday's pre-season opener, an 8-1 win over FC Hartlepool, has been at the heart of the development of much of the club's impressive young talent.
Joe Grey, who has more than 100 Pools appearances to his name despite being just 21, has been leading the way for some time but last season saw Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy, Storey and Alfie Steel all make an impression in the first team.
Teenage forward Storey, who scored 22 goals in 31 appearances for the academy side last season and had a spell on loan at Northern Premier League outfit Redcar, caught the eye with a fearless senior debut against Dagenham and Redbridge.
He was rewarded with his first professional contract and McGuckin, who made more than 150 appearances for Pools and was the club's player of the year in 1994, hailed the youngster's impressive progression.
"It's great for Max," he said
"His journey has not been plain sailing, he's shown resilience.
"He's really, really focused and worked at his game and set himself targets.
"To finish off the way he did, when he came on he did really, really well.
"I was really pleased for Max because he's a fantastic kid as well."
