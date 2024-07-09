Hartlepool United academy manager Ian McGuckin hoping youngsters can continue to make their mark under Darren Sarll
McGuckin, who made over 150 appearances for Pools, spoke to the Hartlepool Mail after he took charge of the team's pre-season opener, an emphatic 8-1 win over Northern League Division Two side FC Hartlepool.
McGuckin has been at the heart of the club's success in producing talented youngsters, with a number of academy products now making their mark in the first team.
Joe Grey, who has more than 100 Pools appearances to his name despite being just 21, has been leading the way for some time but last season saw Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy, Max Storey and Alfie Steel all make an impression at senior level.
In the current squad, which is 19 strong, four have progressed through the youth ranks.
And McGuckin, who was the club's player of the year in 1994, is hoping his group of talented young players can continue making an impact for Darren Sarll's side.
"The lads coming through can see that now - if you're good enough and you work hard enough, there will be opportunities," he said.
"For me, personally, it should be the fabric of the football club that we produce our own players. I think that's what the fans want to see as well.
"As many as we can get through and in and around the first team, it should be really beneficial for the football club moving forwards."
