Teenage Stephenson could be in line to make his Hartlepool debut if called upon from the bench with interim boss Keith Curle naming the 17-year-old as part of his match day squad to face the Ammies. Stephenson, a first year scholar, has been training with the first team squad in the build-up to the meeting with Salford and has been rewarded by being included in Curle’s 18-man squad.

Pools have a number of injuries, particularly in defence, with Jamie Sterry and Mouhamed Niang missing due to calf and hamstring issues respectively. And with centre-back Rollin Menayese also missing, Curle is stretched in his back line beyond those who are starting with defender Stephenson now called upon.

Recently appointed academy manager Andy Lowe commented on Stephenson’s inclusion in the squad: “We are absolutely delighted for Louis to be given this opportunity to be part of the first team squad this evening and congratulate Louis on this important milestone in his development.

Hartlepool United academy star Louis Stephenson has been named in Keith Curle's match day squad to face Salford City. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

"This is an extremely proud moment for Louis, his family, and the academy. In recent weeks, a number of players have been invited to train with the first team which is a real positive for the academy and further enhances the relationship developed in such a short period of time between the new manager Keith Curle and our academy.”