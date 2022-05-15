Hartlepool United ace ‘eyed’ by Portsmouth and Derby County

Molyneux, who scooped up at Hartlepool’s end of season awards, is out of contract at the Suit Direct Stadium and reports suggest that Portsmouth and Derby County have been tracking the 24-year-old.

Molyneux netted 12 goals for Pools last term and with his stock consistently rising since his departure from Wearside in 2019.

Whilst at Sunderland, Molyneux made six senior appearances for the side, including playing 90 minutes in their memorable 3-0 win over Wolves on the last day of the Championship season in 2018.

Hartlepool United star Luke Molyneux in action against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)