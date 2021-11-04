Hartlepool United advertise for head of recruitment role as manager hunt steps up

Pools – who have Antony Sweeney in caretaker charge following Dave Challinor’s exit to Stockport County – are looking for somebody to ‘develop and lead process for identifying and recruiting player talent to HUFC’.

A job advert posted on linkedin, with a closing date of November 12, outlines the key aspects of the new full-time role at the club.

It comes as Pools are looking to appoint a new manager as well.

Sweeney has not ruled himself out of the running but admitted the events – and speed at which Challinor left the club – have caught him by surprise.

Ross Turnbull, former Pools coach who now works as a scout at Chelsea, remains the bookmakers’ favourite but the Mail understands he doesn’t have any interest in the role.

Another key contender and early frontrunner with the bookies is Andy Woodman, current Bromley manager and former Newcastle United goalkeeping coach.

Regards the head of recruitment role, the job advert specifies the following responsibilities, among others:

“Live and technical scouting of fixtures and tournaments to enhance information collated player targets

“Lead development and management of a club network of scouts

“Support the manager and coaching staff with ongoing game and player analysis using leading software platforms

“Develop and document current player profiles at the club, framed by the team playing style/targeted playing style.

“Short-term and medium-term planning of team composition with creation of targeted position profiling and succession plan options.

“Continually updating and monitoring current playing squad contractual situation

“Present details and make proposals for shortlisted players to the manager and board on request to include physical, technical, tactical and behavioural characteristics.

“Liaising and negotiating with players, agents and clubs to maintain and update a list of potential transfer targets and loan options in all player positions supported by detailed player profiling information.”

Pools host League One Wycombe Wanderers at The Vic on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the FA Cup.

Sweeney will again be in the dugout, assisted by Clint Hill, who was brought to the club shortly before Challinor’s exit.

