John Askey has reunited with midfielder Mitch Hancox who joins Hartlepool United on loan from National League rivals York City.

Hartlepool have added to their squad with the short-term loan deal of Hancox from York.

Hancox will link back up with Hartlepool boss Askey for the third time in his career with the 29-year-old joining on a deal until January.

Askey had Hancox when in charge at both Macclesfield Town and York – the midfielder, arguably, enjoying the best spells of his career under the Pools boss including 11 goals in 37 appearances during the Minstermen’s promotion campaign.

Hartlepool United have agreed a short-term loan deal for York City's Mitch Hancox. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Hancox brings further versatility to Askey’s squad with the 29-year-old able to operate in midfield or in a left-sided role having also spent five years with Championship side Birmingham City early in his career – making his debut in 2012.

"I was eager to get it done,” said Hancox who can make his debut when Hartlepool return to National League action against Ebbsfleet United.

"I've worked with the gaffer before and I know what he's all about. I'm ready to go straight into the action.

"I've already played against Ebbsfleet this season and I'm looking forward to it."

Hancox has made just three league appearances for the Minstermen this season and will be unavailable to feature for Pools when they travel to the LNER Community Stadium later this month owing to a clause within the loan agreement made by parent club York.