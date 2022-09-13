Pools returned to action after the weekend game with Doncaster Rovers was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96 after reigning for 70 years.

And following the EFL’s announcement that fixtures would return this midweek, Pools were one of many across the country to pay their respects.

Hartlepool United pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the fixture with Crewe, Pools put out a statement which read: “Tonight we will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and ask you to join us in observing a minute’s silence just before kick-off, which will start and end on the referee’s whistle.

“Upon the end of the silence, we then invite you to join in with the National Anthem.”