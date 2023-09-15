Watch more videos on Shots!

Cooke was on the scoresheet for the second time this season with a goal of the season contender in the 5-2 defeat at Oxford City.

But while the midfielder took the plaudits for a spectacular finish when curling in first time from 25 yards, the 26-year-old issued a short message to supporters via his social media account when commenting on a video clip of his goal which said: “We will bounce back,” with the message clear ahead of the visit of Woking this weekend.

Cooke has been a regular for John Askey’s side this season and scored his first goal of the campaign in the 3-1 win over AFC Fylde.

