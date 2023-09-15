News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United and ex-Bradford City midfielder's four-word message for supporters

Hartlepool United midfielder Callum Cooke issued a four-word message to supporters ahead of the club’s return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Woking.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Cooke was on the scoresheet for the second time this season with a goal of the season contender in the 5-2 defeat at Oxford City.

But while the midfielder took the plaudits for a spectacular finish when curling in first time from 25 yards, the 26-year-old issued a short message to supporters via his social media account when commenting on a video clip of his goal which said: “We will bounce back,” with the message clear ahead of the visit of Woking this weekend.

Cooke has been a regular for John Askey’s side this season and scored his first goal of the campaign in the 3-1 win over AFC Fylde.

Pools have now lost three times this season following the heavy loss at Oxford, but on the previous two occasions Askey’s side have been able to bounce back with a win.

