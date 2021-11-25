Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers hit by FA charge

Forest Green won the match 3-1 but in the 87th minute of the match, players from both sides clashed and Hartlepool defender Jamie Sterry was shown a straight red card for violent conduct. Pools’ Neill Byrne and Forest Green’s Josh March were also cautioned in the aftermath.

Both club’s have been charged with a break of FA Rule E20.1. It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 87th minute of the game.

They have until Monday, November 29 to prove their responses, a club statement confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tempers flare after Hartlepool United's Jamie Sterry fouled Jordan Moore-Taylor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 20th November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

If the charge is admitted, the club or clubs in question will be hit with a standard 1 penalty which will result in a £1,000 fine per club.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.