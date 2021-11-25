Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers hit by FA charge
Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers have been charged with a breach of FA rules following last Saturday’s League Two match at The Suit Direct Stadium.
Forest Green won the match 3-1 but in the 87th minute of the match, players from both sides clashed and Hartlepool defender Jamie Sterry was shown a straight red card for violent conduct. Pools’ Neill Byrne and Forest Green’s Josh March were also cautioned in the aftermath.
Both club’s have been charged with a break of FA Rule E20.1. It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 87th minute of the game.
They have until Monday, November 29 to prove their responses, a club statement confirmed.
Read More
If the charge is admitted, the club or clubs in question will be hit with a standard 1 penalty which will result in a £1,000 fine per club.