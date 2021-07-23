Hartlepool United and Gateshead to pay tribute to much loved Poolie during pre-season friendly match
The return of fans to Gateshead International Stadium for the first time in 18 months will also see supporters pay tribute to one of Hartlepool United’s most loyal followers.
Mark Teal, who followed Pools up and down the country for years, has sadly passed away aged 39.
And ahead of the club’s friendly at Gateshead this Saturday (3pm kick-off), a minutes applause is being organised to take place in the 39th minute of the match.
Upon hearing the tragic news of Mark’s passing, fans of Gateshead and Pools were keen to pay their respects during this weekend’s match.
Both clubs have been informed and a message is set to be read out over the PA at the International Stadium prior to the match.
Anyone attending the match will be encouraged to participate in the tribute. Tickets remain on sale for the match and must be purchased in advance.
Our thoughts are with all of Mark’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.