Mark Teal, who followed Pools up and down the country for years, has sadly passed away aged 39.

And ahead of the club’s friendly at Gateshead this Saturday (3pm kick-off), a minutes applause is being organised to take place in the 39th minute of the match.

Upon hearing the tragic news of Mark’s passing, fans of Gateshead and Pools were keen to pay their respects during this weekend’s match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs have been informed and a message is set to be read out over the PA at the International Stadium prior to the match.

Anyone attending the match will be encouraged to participate in the tribute. Tickets remain on sale for the match and must be purchased in advance.

Our thoughts are with all of Mark’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Supporters will return to Gateshead Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.