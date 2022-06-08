The friendly will take place at St Mirren Park and will kick off Pools’ pre-season campaign on UK soil on Tuesday, July 5.
Paul Hartley will take his side north of the border when returning from their warm weather training camp in Portugal where the club will face another SPL side in Hibernian.
Pools face non-league duo Billingham Synthonia and Marske United following their trip to Paisley before stepping their schedule up a level against League One Lincoln City and Championship side Blackburn Rovers later in July.
Hartley’s side will conclude their pre-season campaign against North East neighbours Sunderland on Monday, July 25 after the club confirmed the Black Cats would be visiting the Suit Direct Stadium before the new League Two season gets under way on Saturday, July 30.