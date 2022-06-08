Paul Hartley's side will travel to St Mirren as part of their pre-season plans. (Photo by Christian Cooksey/Getty Images)

The friendly will take place at St Mirren Park and will kick off Pools’ pre-season campaign on UK soil on Tuesday, July 5.

Paul Hartley will take his side north of the border when returning from their warm weather training camp in Portugal where the club will face another SPL side in Hibernian.

Pools face non-league duo Billingham Synthonia and Marske United following their trip to Paisley before stepping their schedule up a level against League One Lincoln City and Championship side Blackburn Rovers later in July.