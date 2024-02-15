Matty Dolan for Hartlepool at Halifax in the National League last October. Picture by FRANK REID

The defensive midfielder spent two spells at Pools, first on loan from 2013-15 before returning to his hometown club from Newport in January last year.

But he made just six appearances all season and only been on the bench once since November.

The club said on Thursday, February 16: “We can confirm Matty Dolan has departed the Club via mutual consent following the termination of his contract.

“We thank Matty for his efforts during his time with us and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

Dolan’s departure comes after several key signings by new head coach Kevin Phillips as he looks to build his own squad to lift Pools up the league.