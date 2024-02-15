Hartlepool United announce departure of Matty Dolan after contract terminated by mutual consent
The defensive midfielder spent two spells at Pools, first on loan from 2013-15 before returning to his hometown club from Newport in January last year.
But he made just six appearances all season and only been on the bench once since November.
The club said on Thursday, February 16: “We can confirm Matty Dolan has departed the Club via mutual consent following the termination of his contract.
“We thank Matty for his efforts during his time with us and wish him the best of luck in his future.”
Dolan’s departure comes after several key signings by new head coach Kevin Phillips as he looks to build his own squad to lift Pools up the league.
Pools are currently eleventh in the league table and face Boreham Wood at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, February 17.