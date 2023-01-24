Tumilty has left the Suit Direct Stadium by mutual consent having made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions following a summer move.

Tumilty joined the club after his time at Raith Rovers came to an end with the 25-year-old keen to test himself in the EFL.

Tumilty was the second signing under previous manager Paul Hartley and became a regular for Hartlepool this season across the back line having filled in at left-back recently under current boss Keith Curle.

Reghan Tumilty has left Hartlepool United by mutual consent. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A club statement read: “We can today confirm the departure of Reghan Tumilty following a mutual agreement.

"Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to wish Reghan all the best in his future endeavours.”

