Hartlepool United announce exit of ex-Raith Rovers defender
Hartlepool United have announced the departure of Reghan Tumilty ahead of the League Two meeting with Carlisle United.
Tumilty has left the Suit Direct Stadium by mutual consent having made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions following a summer move.
Tumilty joined the club after his time at Raith Rovers came to an end with the 25-year-old keen to test himself in the EFL.
Tumilty was the second signing under previous manager Paul Hartley and became a regular for Hartlepool this season across the back line having filled in at left-back recently under current boss Keith Curle.
A club statement read: “We can today confirm the departure of Reghan Tumilty following a mutual agreement.
"Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to wish Reghan all the best in his future endeavours.”
Hartlepool boss Curle commented on Tumilty’s exit: “We would like to thank Reghan for his hard work and commitment. We wish him all the best going forward.”