Hartlepool United announce exit of ex-Raith Rovers defender

Hartlepool United have announced the departure of Reghan Tumilty ahead of the League Two meeting with Carlisle United.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 7:05pm

Tumilty has left the Suit Direct Stadium by mutual consent having made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions following a summer move.

Tumilty joined the club after his time at Raith Rovers came to an end with the 25-year-old keen to test himself in the EFL.

Tumilty was the second signing under previous manager Paul Hartley and became a regular for Hartlepool this season across the back line having filled in at left-back recently under current boss Keith Curle.

Reghan Tumilty has left Hartlepool United by mutual consent. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
A club statement read: “We can today confirm the departure of Reghan Tumilty following a mutual agreement.

"Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to wish Reghan all the best in his future endeavours.”

Hartlepool boss Curle commented on Tumilty’s exit: “We would like to thank Reghan for his hard work and commitment. We wish him all the best going forward.”

