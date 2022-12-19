The club’s chief operating officer – with more than 20 years experience in the game - will work an extended notice period until March 2023.

Hobin said: “I have been very privileged to hold the position of COO and I am really proud of what we have achieved as a team off the field and the progress we have we have made since joining the club in 2021. I will remain fully committed to the football club and will play an active role in the recruitment process for my successor while at the same time ensuring the club maintains stability during this transition.

“It is very much business as usual and I plan to stay on until March 2023 when hopefully the recruitment process is completed. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my brilliant staff and volunteers for their hard work and efforts during my tenure, together with the board and chairman Mr Singh for the opportunity here at Hartlepool United.

Stephen Hobin. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I would also like to thank the playing staff and management who have been a pleasure to work with, our sponsors and club partners and most of all the supporters. We truly have some of the best fans in football travelling the length and breadth of the country and I wish the club every success moving forward. I will always be an adopted Poolie and support from afar and visit the Suit Direct Stadium as a fan whenever I can.”

Meanwhile, Pools chairman Raj Singh said: “We have discussed things with Stephen at length with the view of stepping down as COO in the new year. The club operations off the pitch have progressed in recent years and we are thankful for the hard work that has gone in from Stephen and all the operational staff that support him. We wish Stephen and his family all the very best for the future.”

