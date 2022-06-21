Suit Direct have become synonymous with Pools over the last eight months after agreeing a deal to take over the naming rights of Victoria Park back in November with the ground now known as the Suit Direct Stadium.

And following the successful sponsorship of the stadium, the formal menswear company are now set to extend their brand to Pools’ home kit as well as becoming the official travel and training wear sponsor.

Stephen Hobin, Hartlepool’s chief operating officer, expressed his delight with the new commercial deal suggesting the relationship with Suit Direct has gone from strength to strength in recent months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United are to extend their partnership with Suit Direct. Picture by FRANK REID

“Hartlepool United are extremely pleased to extend our partnership with the Baird Group - Suit Direct,” a club statement read.

“Since we announced the stadium naming rights deal last season the relationship has gone from strength to strength and the local Hartlepool based company has seen excellent media coverage both locally and nationally.”

Hobin added: “As a club we will continue to think outside the box to grow our partnerships and deliver a return on their investment and by adding the prestigious front of home shirt sponsorship and training wear sponsorship to their current deal, I am really excited to take the partnership to the next level.

“I would like to thank Nick Scott, Group chief financial officer, and his team for their ongoing support and for really buying into what we are trying to achieve at the football club.

Suit Direct will now see their logo on the front of Hartlepool United's home shirts. Picture by FRANK REID

“As a local company with a national presence this partnership will provide the perfect platform to market the brand the length and breadth of the country and I am really excited to see the lads adorn the new shirts with the Suit Direct logo proudly sitting front and centre.”

And chief financial officer for the Baird Group, Scott, believes the brand extension makes sense for both parties.

“Baird Group has had a presence in Hartlepool since 1945 and is very proud of its roots,” he said.

"The Hartlepool distribution centre team of close to 100 are an important part of the businesses supply chain and as a business we want to engage in the local community and play an active role in positive development projects in the area.

“Since commencing the partnership with Hartlepool United back in November 2021 with the renaming and branding of the Suit Direct Stadium, both parties wanted to grow the relationship and it made sense to progress with Suit Direct being the home front of shirt sponsor with the Suit Direct branding also taking pride of place on training and travel kit.

“Suit Direct have been delighted with the commercial exposure being connected with Hartlepool United has given and the successful run of cup games and securing EFL status last season was a great success both on and off the field.

“Suit Direct will continue to expand its retail offering, opening more stores across the UK, but also closer to home, and it will reopen the Suit Direct factory outlet in Hartlepool in early August.”