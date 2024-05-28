Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United have announced their intention to establish a new supporters' panel to improve communication between fans and the club.

Last month, Pools appointed lifelong season ticket holder John Pearson to a supporter engagement role on the new board, which was formed after chairman Raj Singh expressed his desire to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the club.

Pearson, a trustee of The Hart of Our Club 1908, will now be tasked with leading and chairing the supporters' panel.

In a statement, which was published on the official website but was not uploaded to any of the club's social media accounts, Pools outlined that the aim of the new panel was to "improve communication and feedback" between the fans and the club and that it would meet every quarter.

Pools announced their intention to establish a supporters' panel in a bid to improve communication with an increasingly frustrated fanbase.

It comes not long after the Supporters' Trust issued a stinging rebuttal of the controversial decision to increase season ticket prices, with the Trust particularly frustrated at the club's decision not to consult them on the issue.

The price rise was, in general, met with disappointment by an already frustrated fanbase, with the Trust publishing a statement criticising the club for a lack of communication and the decision to increase the cost of a season ticket despite declining fortunes on the pitch.

Pools will no doubt be hoping that the new supporters' panel will avoid similar disagreements and confrontations in future, with "existing supporter groups" being given the opportunity "to represent" on the panel.

The stated aim of the panel, as well as improving communication between the club and supporters, is to work towards better "supporter and matchday experiences".