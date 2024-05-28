Hartlepool United announce plans to establish a new supporters' panel with the aim of improving communication between the club and fans

By Robbie Stelling
Published 28th May 2024, 09:09 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 09:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool United have announced their intention to establish a new supporters' panel to improve communication between fans and the club.

Last month, Pools appointed lifelong season ticket holder John Pearson to a supporter engagement role on the new board, which was formed after chairman Raj Singh expressed his desire to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the club.

Pearson, a trustee of The Hart of Our Club 1908, will now be tasked with leading and chairing the supporters' panel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, which was published on the official website but was not uploaded to any of the club's social media accounts, Pools outlined that the aim of the new panel was to "improve communication and feedback" between the fans and the club and that it would meet every quarter.

Pools announced their intention to establish a supporters' panel in a bid to improve communication with an increasingly frustrated fanbase.Pools announced their intention to establish a supporters' panel in a bid to improve communication with an increasingly frustrated fanbase.
Pools announced their intention to establish a supporters' panel in a bid to improve communication with an increasingly frustrated fanbase.

It comes not long after the Supporters' Trust issued a stinging rebuttal of the controversial decision to increase season ticket prices, with the Trust particularly frustrated at the club's decision not to consult them on the issue.

The price rise was, in general, met with disappointment by an already frustrated fanbase, with the Trust publishing a statement criticising the club for a lack of communication and the decision to increase the cost of a season ticket despite declining fortunes on the pitch.

Pools will no doubt be hoping that the new supporters' panel will avoid similar disagreements and confrontations in future, with "existing supporter groups" being given the opportunity "to represent" on the panel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The stated aim of the panel, as well as improving communication between the club and supporters, is to work towards better "supporter and matchday experiences".

The club says that further information regarding the formation of the new panel will be published shortly.

Related topics:Supporters' Trust

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.