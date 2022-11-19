Keith Curle has moved into the free agent market for a second time to complete a deal for the 30-year-old midfielder, a player he knows well from his time at Northampton Town.

Missilou made 20 appearances for the Cobblers under Curle’s stewardship when in League One before moving to Swindon Town. The former French youth star has spent the majority of his career in France with the likes of Auxerre and Brest before completing a move to Oldham Athletic in 2018 where he became a regular for two seasons.

The midfielder returned to the Latics earlier this year following an unsuccessful spell with Newport County before being released from the club following their relegation to the National League.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Christopher Missilou. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Missilou becomes Curle’s second signing at Hartlepool after the deal to bring free agent striker Theo Robinson to the club last month.

Missilou’s arrival is timely following the confirmation of Tom Crawford's absence after the midfielder underwent successful surgery for an ankle problem this week.

Missoula told the club webstie: "I am delighted to join Hartlepool United. I have worked with the gaffer before so I know what he requires. I know his teams always work hard and I can't wait to get started."