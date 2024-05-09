Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United have announced the appointment of former Stoke, Portsmouth, Watford, Port Vale, Notts County and Yeovil defender Carl Dickinson as their new assistant manager.

The 37-year-old reunites with Darren Sarll after Dickinson played under the new Pools boss at Yeovil when the Glovers reached the National League play-offs in 2020.

Most recently, Dickinson has been playing for Congleton Town, who finished the season as Midland League Premier Division champions while also winning the Midland League Cup.

In 2021, Dickinson took over at Hanley Town as player-manager, winning the Midland League Premier Division title in his first full season in charge but leaving in October of the following year due to “increased business costs”.

Pools have confirmed the make-up of new manager Darren Sarll's backroom staff.

Dickinson, who made over 600 appearances as a player, took up a role at Stoke City’s academy in February 2022 and has worked in various coaching and strength and conditioning roles since hanging up his boots.

Meanwhile, Nicky Featherstone has agreed a new deal to remain at Pools in a player-coach role ahead of his 11th season at Pools.

Former Newcastle and Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston continues as goalkeeper coach, having taken over the role in January, while popular physio Danny O’Connor is also set to remain at the club.

Former Pools manager Ronnie Moore, who most notably masterminded the ‘Great Escape’ in 2015, will hold the position of chief scout and forms a key part of the recruitment team managed by head of football operations Joe Monks.

Ben Daniel enters his second season as the club’s head physio.

Lennie Lawrence will remain in a supporting role and as mentor to the football staff. Vastly experienced, Lawrence has managed over 1000 games in his career including winning promotion to the newly formed Premier League back in 1992 with Middlesbrough, as well holding various coach, manager and director roles at the likes of Bradford, Charlton, Luton, Cardiff and Crystal Palace.

Following the confirmation of the changes to his backroom staff, new Pools boss Darren Sarll told the club website: “I’m delighted that we have secured and retained our targeted staff well in advance of pre-season starting.

"It gives us an organised backdrop both in terms of recruitment and season planning.

“Carl will be a fantastic addition to the club. He has experience from the very top of the game to call upon and represents skillsets with coaching but also strength and conditioning, which is a point that I am keen to address – we have to better meet the physical demands to be successful in this league.

“I’m equally pleased that Nicky has taken up his new dual role. He has an incredible amount of experience at this level and knows the club so well.

"A transitional player-coach position is the ideal way to harness that. He will have key role in creating the right culture and helping players understand what it means to represent Pools.

“Overall we have an excellent complement of staff both new and retained, which is comparable with most EFL clubs.