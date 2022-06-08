Konstantopoulos follows former assistant manager Michael Nelson out of the club after the appointment of new manager Paul Hartley.

Dimi, as he is known by supporters, spent a number of years of his playing career in the North East with spells at Pools and Middlesbrough and was part of the Pools side who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship in 2005 before his exit in 2007.

The former Greek stopper returned to the Suit Direct Stadium last summer as a goalkeeping coach under ex-boss Dave Challinor and remained part of the backroom staff despite Challinor’s exit.

Dimi Konstantopoulos has left his role as goalkeeper coach at Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

But after the club made the decision to part company with Graeme Lee, he becomes the latest to leave his role after Nelson’s exit this week.