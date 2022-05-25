Pools have been without a manager since the departure of Graeme Lee at the beginning of May ahead of the club’s final game of the season against Colchester United.

Lee’s assistant manager, Michael Nelson, and Antony Sweeney were handed interim charge of first team duties for that defeat to the U’s at the Suit Direct Stadium while the club began its search in earnest.

Pools chairman Raj Singh recently suggested he had a decision to make on which route to go down with the new manager listing three potential categories as options for the vacancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United hope to make an announcement soon on their new manager after first stage conversations with an exciting shortlist. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“There’s three different categories of manager’s that we’re looking at,” Singh said in an interview with BBC Tees.

“Do you go for an up and coming [manager] who’s had some success and take a gamble on him or do you take somebody in the league below who’s been successful like we did with Dave Challinor at the time?

“Or the third category for me is a tried and tested manager who’s looking to prove himself again who has had success previously. That's the big call for me.”

And Singh looks to have moved closer to making that decision after Pools announced they are hoping to make an announcement soon.

A club statement read: “We are pleased to now have an exciting shortlist following our first stage of conversations and hope to make an announcement soon.