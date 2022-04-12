Murphy was the subject of a somewhat controversial move to Craven Cottage in 2019 after the mutual termination of his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Murphy was a product of the Pools youth development system from the age of nine and progressed through the ranks before earning the attention of several top flight clubs, one of which, at the time, was Fulham.

In January 2019, with Murphy aged 17, Fulham agreed a fee for the player in principle in which he was then given permission to spend a period of time at Craven Cottage.

Hartlepool United have announced the outcome of their compensation battle with Fulham over defender Luca Murphy. Picture by FRANK REID

Following that trial period though, the London club withdrew their offer for the defender insisting the player had not met the required standard to complete the move.

Upon Murphy’s return to the Suit Direct Stadium however, the club believes his behaviour ‘changed markedly’ which led to the termination of his contract.

With the defender released from the club, Fulham completed the signing of Murphy shortly after on a two-year deal.

But after three years, compensation has now been awarded to Pools following a decision by the PFCC.

Speaking on the decision, chairman Singh told the club website: “I’m obviously delighted that we have finally been granted this compensation.

“The circumstances and timeline around Luca’s departure speak for itself and we always considered that compensation was due.

“I am however bitterly disappointed at the manner in which Fulham have conducted their business.

“As a club we did everything we possibly could to resolve this amicably for nearly three years and we’ve been ignored, seen delays and had technicalities thrown at us throughout.

“At the final hour, Fulham even looked to offload players that they didn’t want as an alternative to paying due compensation.

“The compensation is probably a drop in the ocean for a big club like Fulham, but it is a large amount for Hartlepool United which at the time was a non-league club.

“It was also withheld during an incredibly difficult period that included the Covid pandemic. That approach could literally have sent our club to the wall.

“More recently Lee [Rust] and our legal team have had to pursue this claim to the fullest extent to get this result.

“On that note it is also important to highlight that despite us winning this case, we had to spend a large amount on fees and management time that, under current regulations, cannot be reclaimed. That has to change and I would urge the PFCC to look at this.

“Undoubtedly those costs and resources are a barrier for smaller clubs that don’t have in-house legal teams like Fulham.

“It will mean that many cases are going unchecked which is just wrong and against the spirit of the game. It’s something that I felt that we had to stand up to as a club.”

Lee Rust, senior advisor at Hartlepool United who has been leading on the matter, also commented on the outcome: “I’m pleased that we can finally bring this one to a close for the club. It’s been far from straightforward.

“Muckle LLP have done an excellent job with legal representation, instructing Counsel from Littleton Chambers. It’s absolutely crucial that the PFCC protects the value and efforts that clubs like Hartlepool put into academy systems and it’s pleasing to see this being upheld.