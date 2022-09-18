Pools parted company with Hartley on Sunday following their 2-0 defeat at Sutton United having gone nine league games without a win to start the new season.

On Hartley’s exit, a club statement read: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that they have parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.

“A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a league win so far this season.

Hartlepool United have appointed Keith Curle as their new manager after parting company with Paul Hartley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“A further update on succession plans will follow in due course.”

And those succession plans have now been confirmed as former Manchester City defender and ex-Northampton Town and Carlisle United manager Curle has been unveiled by the club on an interim basis.

Curle will be joined by his assistant, former Hartlepool, Sunderland, Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday forward Colin West with Antony Sweeney also set to return to the first team coaching staff alongside the 58-year-old.

Curle spent three-and-a-half years at Brunton Park before moving to Sixfields in 2018 where he led the Cobblers to promotion from League Two in 2020.

Curle has spent over two decades in management with spells at Mansfield Town, Chester, Torquay United and Notts. County also on his CV.

His most recent spell came at Oldham Athletic where he would leave Boundary Park by mutual consent in November last year after just eight months in charge of the Latics.

And Curle will be tasked with lifting morale and performances at the Suit Direct Stadium after a dismal start to the season under Hartley.

Pools have won just one of 11 games in all competitions this season and find themselves in the relegation zone in League Two.

Pools chairman Raj Singh commented on the appointment of Curle stressing the need to act swiftly following the dismissal of Hartley.

"We fully recognise the need to act decisively and quickly given our position," said Singh.

"Keith has a lot of experience and know-how at this level, including turnarounds and achieving promotion into League One with a side just two years ago.

"He has a profile that we believe is needed at this time to immediately step in, sure things up and start moving the team forward again.

"He has already spoken to Tony Sweeney today, who has previously done caretaker duties, to ask him to re-join the first team coaching staff and alongside Colin they will hit the ground running this week.”

Curle is set to miss Pools’ Papa Johns Trophy group stage game with Morecambe on Tuesday as he returns to the country, with club legend Sweeney to take the team on a temporary basis against the League One side.