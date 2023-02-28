Kelly recently left his position at Newport County and now joins new manager John Askey at the Suit Direct Stadium in a sporting director role.

The 43-year-old held the role in South Wales and has enjoyed managerial positions with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Halifax Town and Hyde United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a player, Kelly featured as a centre-back for several clubs including Carlisle United, York City and Scarborough Athletic before taking on the sporting director role at Rodney Parade in 2021.

Hartlepool United have appointed Darren Kelly as the club's new sporting director. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Kelly helped the Exiles appoint former manager James Rowberry but has left the position after little over 18-months, with what the Telegraph and Argus suggested as ‘an opportunity closer to home.’

That opportunity is with Hartlepool, alongside Askey, where he will be tasked with bridging the gap between the football department and the board by supporting Askey with staff appointments, player scouting and recruiting, contract negotiations, loan club relations, academy development and facility use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a pleasure and an honour to be joining Hartlepool United and to help create a future that everyone can be proud of,” said Kelly.

"I’m very grateful to our chairman and club for giving me this great opportunity. My plan and vision is to help build a strong footballing strategy for the long-term future and success of Hartlepool United Football Club and this is something that really excites me."

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh commented on the latest appointment at the Suit Direct Stadium admitting the club has been looking to move down the sporting director route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been building towards the appointment of a sporting director, or director of football, over recent years as we developed things. Whilst this season has been very tough, and we are certainly not in the position that we wanted to be on-field, I felt it important to continue with the progress and plans that we’ve made off-field,” said Singh.

“Ultimately, Darren’s role is to guide and support our football department to become better and he will oversee key areas including recruitment. He will also allow our manager and the coaching team to focus on the priority of coaching and developing the team.

“Darren comes with an excellent network of contacts and will undoubtedly be a great appointment come the summer and looking beyond.”

The appointment of Kelly comes, The Mail understands, after the exit of head of recruitment Chris Trotter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trotter was brought in to oversee, and assist, former manager Graeme Lee with player recruitment last year, but following the recent exit of manager Keith Curle, Trotter, too, is understood to have left the Suit Direct Stadium.

Trotter has been in place during what has been a period of huge transition for the club starting last summer with the arrival of 16 new players, as well as Chris Maguire who was unable to feature.

Two free agents and the emergency loan signing of Alex Cairns came prior to the January transfer window where 11 new players joined the club before a final free agent in Leon Clarke – meaning that 32 players have arrived under his watch since the summer.